Nurse remanded over raping pregnant patient

A 38-year-old male nurse that was arrested on Monday in Rukiga District on allegations of having a forceful sexual intercourse with a 7-month pregnant woman has been charged with rape and remanded.

The Kabale chief magistrate, Mr Derick Byamugisha, on Friday, remanded the accused person after the state prosecution led by Julie Najjunju told the court that Darius Orikiriza, being employed as a male enrolled nurse and a sonographer at Mparo Health Centre IV on Monday had sexual intercourse with an adult woman without her consent.

The accused person was not allowed to take a plea because the offence is capital in nature and can only be heard by the High Court. He was remanded to Ndorwa government prison located in Kabale town.

“The charges of rape were read and explained to the accused although he was not allowed to take a plea because this court has no jurisdiction. You are advised to apply for bail before the High Court of Uganda,” Mr Byamugisha held.

Prosecution contends that said that on August 21, 2023, at around 1.3Opm, Orikiriza being employed as a sonographer at Mparo Health Centre IV, forced the victim aged 20 years into a sexual intercourse when she had turned up for a scan.

“On Monday at around 1pm, the victim who is 7 months pregnant went go for a medical checkup at Mparo Health Center. On arrival, she was referred to the scanning department which was being operated by now the suspect. The accused health worker directed her to remove her clothes and was accordingly forced into a sexual act without her consent,” court documents read in part.