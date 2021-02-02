Nurse runs health unit alone for six months

By Innocent Atuganyira More by this Author

Ms Sylvia Nyangoma, a midwife at Bugoigo Health Centre II in the rural Buliisa District, has been on duty alone for seven months, delivering mothers and ensuring safety of the new born babies.

Since July last year, Ms Nyangoma has safely delivered 112 mothers and made 15 referrals. She has not had any off-duty days she is entitled to after every two weeks.

Ms Nyangoma’s colleague, who is supposed to help, left the health centre for some time and later went for sick leave. Shortly after, the colleague also went for maternity leave. Ms Nyangoma explains that despite the daunting task, she has gained self-confidence in her work.

The enrolled midwife says given the tedious work, she cannot get time for rest. But she said she will be patient and endure until her colleague reports back for duty.

Ms Nyangoma, who holds a certificate in enrolled midwifery, appeals to government to appoint another medical person to assist her on duty. But she also has a dream of going for further studies if she secures sponsorship.

Buliisa District Health Officer Dr Nelson Naisye yesterday applauded Ms Nyangoma’s dedication and assured her that he would recruit another midwife to work with her.

He said the district administration was aware of Ms Nyangoma’s predicament and he had written an emergency transfer letter to the chief administrative officer to deploy an extra person to the health centre but endorsement has been delayed. He said three months ago, he delegated his assistant to follow up with the issue.

“The other midwife who was working with Nyangoma requested for maternity leave earlier. By now she was supposed to have reported back. But we are working around the clock to ensure Nyangoma gets another midwife to work with,” Dr Naisye added.

Trend...Catalysts

The World Health Organisation recommends a doctor patient ratio of 1:1000 but the Ugandan case is 1:11,000.

The Local Government Councils Scorecard Initiative in the assessment of FY 2018/19 indicates that inadequate number of staff in health facilities as one of the most outstanding challenges in the health sector in most districts.

Health workers work long hours and are overwhelmed and fatigued.

