Nurse, six others held over selling Aids drugs

The National Drug Authority (NDA) has said seven people have been arrested in connection with the illegal possession and sale of anti-retroviral (ARV) drugs.

In an interview yesterday in Kampala, Mr Abiaz Rwamwiri, the NDA spokesperson, said of those incarcerated, “three have been remanded to Luzira [prison] and four are [in detention at] Jinja Road Police Station”.

“Two weeks ago, we arrested an enrolled nurse at Nakawuka Health Centre III [in Wakiso District] and the accomplices with several boxes of anti-retroviral drugs (ARVs). This week, we arrested seven suspects in Kampala with over 21 boxes of the Government of Uganda [labelled] drugs including ARVs,” Mr Rwamwiri said.

He was reacting to the remarks made by their senior drug inspector, Mr Amos Atumanya, to the Parliament’s HIV/AIDS Committee on Wednesday that they received information about the misuse of ARVs by farmers for treating pigs and chicken, way back in 2013.

Mr Atumanya told MPs that “whereas we have known about that issue for some time, we are taking some measures without necessarily having to alarm the whole country,” a submission which dismayed MPs.

MPs Joel Leku (Terego West, NRM) and Mr Polycarp Ogwari (Agule, Ind) criticised the Authority for not informing the country about the issue.

“It is a disappointment when you discovered early enough that we are here discussing the same thing. We believe you should have informed the country,” Mr Ogwari said.

Speaking yesterday, Mr Rwamwiri said the media reporting on Mr Atumanya’s presentation was “incomplete.”

“As NDA, we are not looking away, what we are doing is to employ the best intervention that will not cause unnecessary panic and this is the standard [practice] globally. We look at the level of risk and communicate appropriately,” he said.

He added: “We’ve worked with police, and you have seen us conducting enforcement, especially against illegal possession and sale of anti-retroviral drugs (ARVs), which intelligence is showing that some of it could be getting into the hands of people who are [making and] selling animal feeds. But we know much of it is being smuggled into [the Democratic Republic of] Congo and South Sudan.”

The spokesperson also said they undertook “preventive measures” - euphemism for sensitising farmers and carrying out enforcement.

“…what we are doing is to block the source of these ARVs that are getting into the wrong hands,” said Mr Rwamiri said.

The government procures these drugs and some are donated by donors to be given out for free.

Dr Hussein Oria, a lecturer at Makerere University Department of Pharmacy, told this reporter that the commonest source of ARV drugs was health facilities.

He led a team of researchers who unearthed evidence of the use of Aids drugs by farmers and animal feed sellers to fatten pigs and chicken to boost yield and profit.

“People claim that they are buying the ARVs from health facilities, but also, a patient can visit more than one [health] facility and get excess (Aids) medicines [they sell],” noted Dr Oria, a former member of NDA Board.

He added: “Also for HIV/Aids patients who die, their medicines are not returned to the health facilities; [so, some families retail the medicine]. That is another source.”

Makerere report

A recent report by the prestigious Makerere University found that more than a third of chicken and 50 percent of pork it tested contained traces of anti-retroviral drugs.