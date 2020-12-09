Nursery school guard sent to High Court over defiling minors 

By Betty Ndagire More by this Author

A guard at a nursery school has been sent to High Court for trial over allegedly defiling several girls at the school premises during the Covid-19 lockdown.

The Director of Public Prosecutions said the accused, Shafiq Musobya, allegedly defiled his victims aged between six and eight years as they were playing at the school premises in Wakiso District.

Musobya was committed to High Court by Ms Joan Aciro, the Chief Magistrate at Kira Magistrate’s Court.

Prosecution informed court that investigations into his case are complete and that there is enough evidence to prove that between April and June, the accused molested minors at the school.

Similar case

Meanwhile, the same court has also committed a man to the High Court over allegedly defiling his 16-year-old daughter after the death of her mother.

Sulaiman Mpologoma, a dry cleaner, allegedly defiled his daughter who is a secondary school student.

Prosecution said inquiries into the accusations are complete.

Prosecution also contends that after the death of the victim’s mother, her grandmother took the victim to her home in Seeta, Mukono District and while there, she contracted malaria.

Mpologoma reportedly took her way from her grandmother’s home under pretext of taking her for treatment .

The police statement indicates that upon reaching her father’s home, he sexually assaulted her.

She said her father later took her to a clinic and told the nurse that she was his girlfriend but she later narrated her ordeal to the nurses, who reported the case to police.