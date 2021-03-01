Nursery school proprietors desperate as schools reopen

By Monitor Team More by this Author

Proprietors of kindergartens and nursery schools are pondering the next step after government declined to give a clear date on when they will reopen.

This comes as the semi-candidates resume classes today after almost a year at home.

Many of the proprietors say since the schools were closed to curb the spread of the Covid-19 pandemic in March last year, they have been making losses in trying to maintain them without the necessary finances from the parents.

According to Ms Immaculate Niwankunda, the director of Tendo Children Centre in Kabale District, since the closure of schools, her staff have been approaching her seeking financial assistance to sustain their families, which she can hardly offer.

“They claim that they have no source of survival to take care of their children and sustain themselves,” Ms Niwakunda said in an interview last week.

Ms Elizabeth Kemigisha, another investor in pre-primary education, said the continued closure of kindergartens has made it impossible for her to clear rent arrears.

“I have received several warnings from my landlord following my failure to clear the rent bills. I am sure that any time from now, he will chase me from his premises. I hope government listens to my cry,” she said.

In Gulu City, the director of God is Good Nursery School, Ms Joyce Lamunu, said: “We have invested a lot in this and one wonders what is next for us, but since I am not renting, I am thinking of engaging in poultry as I wait for next year.”

In Kwania District, Mr John Onyango, the director of Good Foundation Junior School, said he is likely to close his school due to the high operational costs.

“We are not collecting anything from the parents yet the maintenance cost is very high. The school has to pay electricity bills and also pay the askaris (private security guards) and it is eating into our pockets yet the school is not making any money,” he said.

While Ms Esther Ocen, the director of Dul-Owelo Nursery and Primary School in Apac District, is worried that her school infrastructure could collapse if the government delays to reopen nursery schools.

In Masaka City, Mr Abubaker Suuna, the head teacher of Universal Kindergarten and Primary School, argued that the decision to keep kindergartens closed was not based on scientific research and urged government to revisit its position on the matter.

“From the look of things government appears to be phasing out nursery education because they are not directly controlling it. But if they do so, they will be denying the toddlers a firm foundation for their education,” he said.

However, Mr Lee Musiime, the director and proprietor of Busy Ants Kindergarten in Gulu City, said despite the current situation, teachers must continue engaging learners from their homes.

“It is not time to give up. We shall have to continue until things come back to normal,” Mr Musiime said.

In Wakiso District, Ms Doreen Nakku, the proprietor of Doreen and Tom Nursery School, said: “Government has done nothing to assist nursery teachers and private schools proprietors in general. Even the stimulus package earlier promised is not forthcoming, but they (government) have money to spend on other luxury items of less importance.”

In Busia District, some parents have resorted to enrolling their children in schools in Kenya.

Plight of the teachers

On February 5, a section of nursery teachers in Kabale District under their umbrella, the Association of Early Childhood Workers Kabale, stormed the office of the Resident District Commissioner, Mr Darius Nandinda, to formally petition the government over the continued closure of kindergartens.

The disgruntled nursery teachers say government is indifferent of the conditions they are currently going through.

They are not the only ones who have been frustrated by the lockdown.

Ms Gloria Habaasa, a teacher at a school in Kanungu District, said before schools were closed, she had acquired a salary loan from Centenary Bank.

“My loan has accumulated so much because I have not been able to pay the monthly instalments. My hope was in reopening pre-primary schools to get money to pay it back. I am currently hiding for fear of being imprisoned,” she said.

Ms Shadia Nakirya, 24, who was a nursery teacher at Becky’s Eden Nursery School in Buikwe District, said ever since government closed schools to avert the spread of Covid-19, she has been searching for a new job in vain.

“Men want to first sleep with me to give me a job. I am now looking for the capital to start frying chips at the road side because there is no indication that nursery schools will be reopened soon,” Ms Nakirya said.

Ms Nakirya also asked government to reconsider its position on nursery schools, saying proprietors and teachers can also follow the Covid-19 guidelines like in other schools.

Ms Becky Bushira Namubiru Ssemudu, the school director, said she is currently planning to start a poultry farm and forget about the school.

The deputy head teacher of St Patrick Nursery and Primary School in Buikwe District, Mr Paul Musalirwe, said although some nursery teachers have moved on to do other jobs, a good number of them have vowed to stick to the profession.

“Some of the teachers have moved on to do some private work, but they keep calling us to get updates on when nursery section is expected to be reopened,” Mr Musalirwe said.

While the director of Amazing Pre-primary School, who also doubles as treasurer for Kisoro District Private Primary Schools Association, Mr Alex Mushime, said many pre-primary schools in the area may not open even when government clears them, because of the heavy losses they have incurred during the lockdown.

“Many of the pre-primary schools operate in hired premises and since schools have not been operating for a year, the proprietors were not remitting rent fees to their landlords thus accumulating huge arrears,” he said.

Govt directive

On February 6, Education minister Janet Museveni said nursery schools handling children aged three to six will remain closed throughout the Covid-19 season.

The minister explained that this particular age bracket doesn’t wear face masks and are at high risk of contracting respiratory infections like coronavirus.

“Vaccination against Covid-19 will be gradually rolled out beginning with the most vulnerable population. Children aged 16 years and below may not be eligible for the currently available vaccines.This means that we cannot wait to vaccinate learners before opening education institutions for the rest of the classes,” Ms Museveni said during a media briefing at State House Nakasero in Kampala.

She added: “Pre-primary schools shall not be reopened for the time being.”

Complied by Al-Mahdi Ssenkabirwa, Robert Muhereza, Naume Biira, Ambrose Musasizi, Leonard Mbishinzimana, Denis Edema Santo Ojok, Bill Oketch, Derick Kissa & Suzan Nanjala



