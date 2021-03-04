Nursery teachers devise new means of meeting learners 

By George Muron More by this Author

Teachers and proprietors of nursery schools in Soroti City have opened up centres where they interact with learners as uncertainty over the reopening of the pre-primary section continues across the country.

Daily Monitor has learnt that parents are paying between Shs100,000 and Shs150,000 for their children to be taught at the study centres.

Some children whose parents have spacious compounds in areas of Senior Quarters, Maroon Quarters, and Oderai, have their children taught at their homes at a cost of Shs200,000 per term.

At one of the study centres visited by Daily Monitor at Precious Nursery School in Western Division on Tuesday, children are taught in groups of five. The parents pay Shs150,000 as school fees and also buy other materials such as manila paper, crayons and chalk.

Mr Charles Okello, one of the parents with children at the study centre, said they find it more beneficial having the children there rather than being at home.

“Besides children being a problem at home, they were failing to count and read the alphabet; things they knew before the Covid-19 induced lockdown on schools was imposed,” he explained.

Advertisement

Mr Okello said when teachers approached them over the initiative, the parents welcomed the idea. This, he said, is better than keeping children at home to watch cartoons and break household properties.

However, Mr Francis Odeke, the head teacher of Precious Nursery School, denied knowledge of the study project at his institution.

“Our teaching staff have declined advances from parents that tried to hire them to teach their children from their respective homesteads; all we pray for is the State to open up nursery schools,” he said.

Last resort

Ms Martha Ileka, a nursery teacher at Star of Hope Day Care Nursery and Primary School, said due to the indefinite lockdown imposed on the pre-primary section, she opted to teach pupils from their respective homes on private arrangement.

She said parents pay her Shs30,000 per pupil in a month. “We observe Covid-19 regulations,” Ms Ileka added.

Ms Priscilla Aanyu, another teacher at St Jude Nursery and Primary School in Oderai Ward, West Division, said she has resorted to teaching her own children using holiday packages.

“I now teach my own children, I am doing it indoors and I make sure that only my children are in to avoid congestion,” Ms Aanyu said.

Minister of Education Janet Museveni, early last month, said nursery schools handling children aged three to six would remain closed throughout the Covid-19 season.

The minister explained that this particular age bracket cannot wear face masks and are at high risk of contracting respiratory infections caused by the coronavirus.

Owners of nursery schools across the country recently petitioned the Speaker of Parliament, Ms Rebecca Kadaga, over indefinite closure by government.

editorial@ug.nationmedia.com