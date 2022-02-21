Nurses and midwives exams kickoff 

A total of 33,477 nurses and midwives trainees have this morning started sitting for their examinations across the country.

The examinations slated to take two weeks are underway at 103 examinations centers with students sitting for their second paper this afternoon.

In an interview this reporter, Ms Hellen Mukakarisa Kataratambi, the Executive secretary Uganda Nurses and Midwives Examinations Board (Unmeb) said that the exams are slated to end next week on March 4.

“Today, Unmeb has started the conduct of its 32rd series of examinations. We are working with national security organs to ensure safety and security of examinations throughout the period. Many security and quality assurance checks have been undertaken and we hope for the best, “Ms Mukakarisa said.

According to her 3,690 students out of the total number are candidates undertaking diploma courses while 29,787 are undertaking certificate courses.

She also revealed that the board has deployed 1,374 qualified examiners country wide to monitor the exercise.

The board usually conducts these types of examinations in June and in December but due to Covid-19 disruptions that led to numerous closures of institutions, the examination calendar was interrupted.

Meanwhile, Ms Mukakarisa noted an increment in the number of candidature following full reopening of all institutions of learning by the government on January 10.



