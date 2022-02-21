Nurses and midwives exams kickoff 

Some of the candidates sitting their exams from Mulago. Uganda Nurses and Midwives Examinations have kicked off countrywide, a total of 33,477 candidates are sitting for the exams that will end next week. PHOTO | DAMALI MUKHAYE

By  Damali Mukhaye

  • The board usually conducts these types of examinations in June and in December but due to Covid-19 disruptions that led to numerous closures of institutions, the examination calendar was interrupted.

A total of 33,477 nurses and midwives trainees have this morning started sitting for their examinations across the country.

