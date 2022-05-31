Nurses, leaders split over strike

The nurses and midwives in public service did not report for work in hospitals yesterday despite the cancellation of their strike by their union leadership.

The health workers under their union, the Uganda Nurses and Midwives Union (UNMU), began the strike on May 26 demanding that their salaries and those of others in the same field be increased.

However, on Sunday, Mr Justus Cherop, the president of UNMU, called off the strike, which had disrupted service delivery in hospitals and other health centres.

The decision to cancel the strike came after government last Friday threatened to terminate all health workers involved in the strike, who would not turn up to work on Monday.

When Daily Monitor visited some of the health facilities in Kampala yesterday, we discovered many patients were stranded because nurse and allied health professionals had not reported for work.

At Kisenyi Health Centre IV, more than 300 patients were waiting at different departments for care while a few, especially those who could afford services at private facilities, were leaving.

“I have a disease in my chest. I came here at 8am for medical care but there is no one handling patients. They told us that health workers are striking. I am going back home,” Mr James Musaba, who had sought medical care at at Kisenyi Health Centre IV in Kampala, told this newspaper at 10:30am.

A few nurses at the facilities were not wearing uniforms and those who spoke to this reporter said they were only handling patients with serious health conditions.

Some women who had come for antenatal care were being handled by health workers who were available.

The main laboratory was closed but three lab workers could be seen inside chatting as helpless patients waited outside.

At the dental unit, only one technician was available but she told patients that she was not working.

When asked for a comment on the matter, the management of Kisenyi Health Centre IV referred this reporter to Kampala Capital City Authority.

The situation was not any different at Mulago National Referral Hospital.

“There is no nurse at this children’s ward. Those you are seeing are doctors and students. I don’t know what is wrong with these nurses,” a health worker, who said she was handling the patients, told this newspaper on condition of anonymity.

Dr Rosemary Byanyima, the acting executive director of Mulago hospital, said: “Of course, the strikes affect the output of the hospital, but during the strikes, we normally concentrate on handling emergencies and definitely it makes us scale down.”

She added: “The strike for the nurses has been called off, even the allied health professionals are also working, radiography and lab work is going on.”

Yesterday, we reported that many nurses were not in agreement with Mr Cherop’s decision to call off the strike without clear information from the government on what UNMU members will be earning in the next financial year.

The nurses, midwives and allied health professionals said they want their salary enhanced to Shs3m for diploma holders, Shs1.3m for certificate holders and Shs4.8m for degree holders in line with the Collective Bargaining Agreement (CBA) with the government in 2018.