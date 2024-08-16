Nurses’ Union warns against selective deployment of medical interns

The Uganda Nurses and Midwives Union (UNMU) has raised alarms over the government's selective deployment of medical interns, cautioning that it could disorient students and compromise healthcare service delivery.

Speaking to journalists in Kampala on Friday, UNMU President Mr Justus Cherop criticized the prioritization of government-sponsored students over private ones in the internship placement process. He expressed concerns that such selective treatment unfairly disadvantages private students, despite the significant financial investments made by their families.

“Regardless of sponsorship, we all attend the same school. Yet, parents who have paid over Shs20 million in tuition are seeing their children sidelined,” Mr Cherop said. “If the ministry knew funding was an issue, why register and license all the medical students for internships?"

Last week, State Minister for Health (General Duties), Ms Anifa Kawooya, informed Parliament that only 1,500 out of 2,706 eligible interns have been placed due to a lack of funding. She noted that an additional Shs18 billion is needed to place the remaining interns.

Mr Cherop stressed that leaving out more than 1,000 interns will exacerbate the staffing crisis in hospitals and hinder patient care. He urged Parliament and the Cabinet to allocate the necessary funds to deploy the remaining interns.

“Failure to deploy all interns is an injustice,” Mr. Cherop stated, calling for equal treatment of all students.

UNMU's human resource specialist, Mr Jolly Joe Ssonko, added that medical internships are mandated under the Public Service Standing Orders, which the government must honor. He emphasized that internships account for nearly 60% of the workforce in healthcare facilities, warning that a shortage of interns could put public health at risk.