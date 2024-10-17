Nursing student arrested over Kiboga kidnaps

Police in Kiboga District have arrested a nursing student at Lubaga Hospital Training School on allegations of masterminding multiple kidnaps of children in the district.

Rashid Lubega, a resident of Mulunga Village, Nkandwa Sub County in Kyankwanzi District was arrested in a Wednesday intelligence-led operation, according to police.

Wamala region police spokesperson, Ms Rachel Kawala, said during interrogation, Lubega confessed to have participated in two separate kidnaps reported at Kiboga central police station this month.

"Preliminary findings indicate that on October 5 in Saza, Kiboga Town, an unknown person kidnapped a 4-year-old son of Fausta Nakalyango from their home. The kidnapper later demanded a ransom of Shs1 million. However, he was only given Shs300, 000 and after he directed the mother to the location where the victim had been abandoned. The child was recovered alive,"Mr Kawala said.

On October 12, another unknown person kidnapped a 3-year-old son of Jolly Kansiime from the parents' home in Kiboga Town and demanded a ransom of Shs1 million but a sum of Shs400,000 was deposited on the kidnapers phone number and the child was rescued by police.

"It is alleged that Kansiime was in her shop at Second Street in Kiboga town as her son played with other children behind their house.

On the fateful day, Kansiime’s neighbor, Robert Muwonge, received a phone call from someone requesting to talk to her. Muwonge took the phone to the victim's mother to talk to that person who said he had kidnapped her son and that he wanted a ransom of Shs1 million to release her son," Ms Kawala said.

Detectives from Kiboga Police Station were assigned to rescue the boy which led to the arrest of 18 some of whom provided vital information leading to the arrest of the key suspect.