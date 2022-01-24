Nursing students injured in road accident 

About 10 students of Hoima School of Nursing and Midwifery are currently nursing wounds after they were injured in a road crash in Kikuube District on Sunday.

The Albertine Regional Police Spokesperson, Mr Allan Julius Hakiza, said the accident happened after the bus in which 60 students were aboard overturned at Nyairongo Hohwa road in Kyangwali, Kikuube District.

Out of the 10 who were injured, six are in critical condition, according to Mr Hakiza. The bus was coming from Kyangwali heading to Hoima when incident happened.

Mr Hakiza said the injured students were rushed to Hoima Regional Referral Hospital and investigations into the cause of the accident had kicked off.

Mr Mark Kalanzi, the Principal Hoima School of Nursing and Midwifery, however, told this reporter that injured students were steadily recovering.

‘‘They are all stable and conscious. Our team received them and made sure that they are well attended and none of them is a worrying state,’’ he said.

Mr Desire Nkurunziza, an eyewitness, said the road is prone to accidents because it lacks humps and also has sharp corners, which the driver could have failed to negotiate.

“This road has many sharp corners and there are no humps to contain speed and many road crashes have been happening,” he said.

In September 2019, two students of the same institution died in a similar road crash while 30 others sustained injuries after the bus they were traveling in overturned at Kahyoora Village along the Kibaale-Pacwa road.



