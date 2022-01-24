Nursing students injured in road accident 

Students being evacuated from the bus after it overturned on Sunday. PHOTO | ALEX TUMUHIMBISE

By  Alex Tumuhimbise

What you need to know:

  • Mr Desire Nkurunziza, an eyewitness, said the road is prone to accidents because it lacks humps and also has sharp corners, which the driver could have failed to negotiate.

About 10 students of Hoima School of Nursing and Midwifery are currently nursing wounds after they were injured in a road crash in Kikuube District on Sunday.
The Albertine Regional Police Spokesperson, Mr Allan Julius Hakiza, said the accident happened after the bus in which 60 students were aboard overturned at Nyairongo Hohwa road in Kyangwali, Kikuube District.
Out of the 10 who were injured, six are in critical condition, according to Mr Hakiza. The bus was coming from Kyangwali heading to Hoima when incident happened. 

