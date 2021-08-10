NUSAF 3 suppliers give Pader one week to pay them or face court

Two groups contracted to supply materials for Northern Uganda Social Action Fund (Nusaf) 3 project in Pader have given the district leadership a one-week ultimatum to pay them more than Shs100m, including damages or face court.

Alim West Tree Planting Group was contracted on June 25 to supply and plant tree seedlings at a cost of Shs42.5m in the Lapul Sub-county, while Vegetative Life Fencing group was contracted two days later to do the same work at Shs14.6m in Paiula Sub-county.

“Take note that you have, through your actions, violated our clients’ rights, frustrated and inconvenienced them. We demand that you meet their demands within one week from the date of receipt of this notice,” Mr Samuel Openy, the groups’ lawyer, wrote in a August 2 notice to the chief administrative officer (CAO) .

Mr Openy said whereas the contract was executed within one week, the district has since declined to settle their obligation, which has caused them (contractors) mental anguish.

According to the notice, the groups are demanding Shs57.1m and an additional Shs40m for general damages.

They also want the district to pay them another Shs10m for legal fees so far incurred.

However, Mr Alex Patrick Chelimo, the CAO, said the groups implemented the projects without the district’s approval.

“I am not aware of these groups although I am aware they have done some work somewhere. I don’t know who told them to do the work without following formalities since I don’t remember signing their deal,” Mr Chelimo said.

But Mr Michael Odong, the secretary of Alim West Tree Planting Group, said they followed every procedure, adding that the process was being supervised by the NUSAF desk officer. “The district NUSAF desk officer directed us to implement the project before the financial year ends so that we are paid before the funds for the project are returned to the National Treasury, which we did but they declined to pay us,” Mr Odong said.

“ We cleared the 8 acres of land approved by the district forest officer and we planted the tree seedlings but now they don’t want to pay our money on the grounds that our project does not have a supply number,” Mr Odong added.

Mr Fearless Obwoya Oyat, the district chairperson, told this newspaper that the district is investigating irregularities committed during the NUSAF-3 project.

“The concerns of two groups have reached my office so we have instituted an investigation to find out where the money has gone because the project ended and the money is not there,” Mr Obwoya said.

When contacted, the district NUSAF-III desk officer, Mr Anthony Toolanya, said: “I am not the spokesperson of the district, it is the CAO. Please call him and stop disturbing me.”