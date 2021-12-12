Nusura Tiperu sent to Ankara as Museveni appoints new ambassadors
What you need to know:
Former East African Legislative Assembly (EALA) MP Nusura Tiperu has been sent to Ankara, Turkey as President Museveni Sunday announced the appointment of Uganda’s new ambassadors, high commissioners and their deputies.
Ms Tiperu who is among the 41 appointees replaces Mr Stephen Mubiru who has been posted to Berlin, Germany.
The announcement was made Sunday evening by Mr Museveni’s senior press secretary, Ms Lindah Nabusayi.
“President Yoweri Museveni today appointed new ambassadors,” Mr Nabusayi tweeted Mr Museveni’s statement which read “By virtue of the powers vested in the President of the Republic of Uganda, by Article 122 (1), I hereby appoint the following as ambassadors, High Commissioners and deputy ambassadors to the respective brotherly and friendly countries.”
In the new appointment, former deputy Chief of Defence Forces, Lt Gen Charles Angina who was in June this year posted to Foreign Affairs for subsequent deployment has been sent to Cairo, Egypt as deputy ambassador.
Below is the full list;
- Burundi- Maj Gen Matayo Kyaligonza
- Rome- Elizabeth Napeeyok
- Washington DC Robbie Kakonge
- Copenhagen- Margaret Bakyira
- Dar-es-Salaam- Col (rtd) Fred Mwesigye
- Khartourm- Dr Yahaya Rashid Ssemudu
- Paris- Ms Amule Doreen
- Kigali- Maj Gen (rtd) Robert Rusoke
- New York- Adonia Ayebare (Special envoy)
- Algiers- Alintuma Nsambu
- New Delhi – Joyce K. Kikafuunda
- Canberra – Nimisha Madhvani
- Berlin- Stephen Mubiru
- Ankara- Nusura Tiperu
- Kuala Lumper- Betty Bigombe
- Brussels- Miriam Blaak
- Moscow- Moses Kizige
- Abu Dhabi- Zaake Kibedi
- Mogadishu- Prof Sma Turyamuhika
- Abuja Nelson Ocheger
- Addis Ababa Rebecca Otengo
- Ottawa- Ruth Aceng
- Cairo- Sam Male Sebulime
- Kinshasa- Hajj Farid Kaliisa
- Juba- Brig Ronnie Balya
- Doha Stephen Chebrot
- Tehran- Mohammed Kisambira Tezikuba
- Riyadh – Isaac Sebulime
- Nairobi- Dr Hassan Galiwango
- Beijing- Oliver Wonekha
- Geneva- Mercel R.Tibaleka
- Tokyo- Ms Tophas Byagira Kaahwa
- Pretoria- Mr Paul Amuru
- Luanda- Col (rtd) Julius Kihaanda
- Guangzhou – Ms Judith Nsababeera
- Havana- Ms Elizabeth Musaazi Nabbaka
Deputy Ambassadors
- Cairo- Lt Gen Charles Angina
- Abuja- Mr Alfred Nnam
- Mogadishu- Maj Gen (Rtd) Nathan Mugisha
- New Delhi – Ms Margaret Kyogyire