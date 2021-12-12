Nusura Tiperu sent to Ankara as Museveni appoints new ambassadors

Former East African Legislative Assembly (EALA) MP Nusura Tiperu has been sent to Ankara, Turkey as President Museveni Sunday announced the appointment of Uganda’s new ambassadors, high commissioners and their deputies.

Ms Tiperu who is among the 41 appointees replaces Mr Stephen Mubiru who has been posted to Berlin, Germany.

The announcement was made Sunday evening by Mr Museveni’s senior press secretary, Ms Lindah Nabusayi.

“President Yoweri Museveni today appointed new ambassadors,” Mr Nabusayi tweeted Mr Museveni’s statement which read “By virtue of the powers vested in the President of the Republic of Uganda, by Article 122 (1), I hereby appoint the following as ambassadors, High Commissioners and deputy ambassadors to the respective brotherly and friendly countries.”

In the new appointment, former deputy Chief of Defence Forces, Lt Gen Charles Angina who was in June this year posted to Foreign Affairs for subsequent deployment has been sent to Cairo, Egypt as deputy ambassador.

Below is the full list;

Burundi- Maj Gen Matayo Kyaligonza Rome- Elizabeth Napeeyok Washington DC Robbie Kakonge Copenhagen- Margaret Bakyira Dar-es-Salaam- Col (rtd) Fred Mwesigye Khartourm- Dr Yahaya Rashid Ssemudu Paris- Ms Amule Doreen Kigali- Maj Gen (rtd) Robert Rusoke New York- Adonia Ayebare (Special envoy) Algiers- Alintuma Nsambu New Delhi – Joyce K. Kikafuunda Canberra – Nimisha Madhvani Berlin- Stephen Mubiru Ankara- Nusura Tiperu Kuala Lumper- Betty Bigombe Brussels- Miriam Blaak Moscow- Moses Kizige Abu Dhabi- Zaake Kibedi Mogadishu- Prof Sma Turyamuhika Abuja Nelson Ocheger Addis Ababa Rebecca Otengo Ottawa- Ruth Aceng Cairo- Sam Male Sebulime Kinshasa- Hajj Farid Kaliisa Juba- Brig Ronnie Balya Doha Stephen Chebrot Tehran- Mohammed Kisambira Tezikuba Riyadh – Isaac Sebulime Nairobi- Dr Hassan Galiwango Beijing- Oliver Wonekha Geneva- Mercel R.Tibaleka Tokyo- Ms Tophas Byagira Kaahwa Pretoria- Mr Paul Amuru Luanda- Col (rtd) Julius Kihaanda Guangzhou – Ms Judith Nsababeera Havana- Ms Elizabeth Musaazi Nabbaka





Deputy Ambassadors

Cairo- Lt Gen Charles Angina Abuja- Mr Alfred Nnam Mogadishu- Maj Gen (Rtd) Nathan Mugisha New Delhi – Ms Margaret Kyogyire















