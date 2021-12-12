Nusura Tiperu sent to Ankara as Museveni appoints new ambassadors

Former East African Legislative Assembly (EALA) MP Nusura Tiperu. PHOTO/ NBS

  • Former deputy chief of defence Forces, Lt Gen Charles Angina who was in June this year posted to Foreign Affairs for subsequent deployment has been sent to Cairo, Egypt as deputy ambassador.

Former East African Legislative Assembly (EALA) MP Nusura Tiperu has been sent to Ankara, Turkey as President Museveni Sunday announced the appointment of Uganda’s new ambassadors, high commissioners and their deputies.

