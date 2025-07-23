Nuwa Mutwe granted mandatory bail after 61 days on remand

After spending 61 days on remand at Luzira Prison, Nuwa Mutwe, the embattled bodyguard of opposition leader Robert Kyagulanyi, alias Bobi Wine, has been granted bail by Buganda Road Chief Magistrate Ronald Kayizzi on grounds of his constitutional right to mandatory bail.

Mutwe, whose real name is Noah Mitala, is jointly charged with Detective ASP Charles Twine for allegedly inciting violence and spreading malicious communication against top government officials, including President Yoweri Museveni and Gen Muhoozi Kainerugaba, between January 2024 and May 2025. Both men deny the charges.

In his ruling delivered on Wednesday, Chief Magistrate Kayizzi cited Article 28 of the Constitution on the right to a fair hearing and presumption of innocence, as well as Article 23, which guarantees personal liberty.

“Today, July 23, 2025, marks 61 days since the accused took plea on May 22, 2025. The trial has not commenced, and the State has not disclosed its evidence to the defense. He is entitled to mandatory bail under Article 23(6)(b),” Magistrate Kayizzi ruled.

The court accepted the two sureties presented—Kawempe Division Mayor Emmanuel Sserunjoji and Buganda Kingdom Speaker Florence Kiwanuka, despite objections from the prosecution regarding their credibility and documentation.

“I do hereby release the accused on bail on the same terms as his co-accused. The cash bail is set at Shs5 million, and each surety is bonded at a non-cash sum of Shs50 million,” the magistrate ruled.

The court also barred Mutwe from leaving the country without permission. The case was adjourned to August 25, 2025.

Tense Courtroom Exchanges

The bail ruling followed a heated hearing on Monday during which State Attorney Ivan Kyazze challenged the credibility of the sureties. He dismissed Mayor Sserunjoji as “a mere mayor” and questioned whether he was a suitable guarantor.

“Being a mere mayor is not substantial,” Mr Kyazze argued, adding that Sserunjoji had failed to present consistent residential information and valid identification documents.

That comment drew a sharp response from the mayor, who demanded an apology.

“I am not a mere mayor, Your Worship. I represent thousands of people,” Mr Sserunjoji retorted, prompting murmurs in the packed courtroom.

The prosecution also questioned the sudden withdrawal of two earlier sureties—Councilor Betty Nakaweesi and LC1 Chairperson Michael Buyondo, calling the move suspicious.

However, Mutwe’s defense team maintained that both Sserunjoji and Kiwanuka were respected public figures with strong community ties and the moral standing to ensure the accused's return to court.

Citing legal precedents such as Obita Charles v. Uganda and Adiki Daud (2021), the defense argued that community leaders had previously been accepted as substantial sureties in similar cases.

Mutwe’s co-accused, ASP Twine, was granted bail earlier after satisfying court conditions.



