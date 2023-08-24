Nwoya authorities move to restore forest cover

The Nwoya District local government and locals have decided to plant bamboo trees on the 1000 acres of land to restore the degraded forest cover in the area.

This comes at a time when most of the forest cover in the district has been destroyed by locals to make charcoal and timber for commercial benefits.

Mr Patrick Okello Oyema, the LCV chairperson Nwoya said that planting bamboo also reduces soil erosion, retains moisture, and enriches the soil for future generations.

“We are going to plant bamboo on land that has been deforested for at least the past 10 years and has digitized coordinates. Landowners must have legal rights to use the land for the next 30 years or more, and the land must be larger than 620 acres,” he said.

He said that to achieve this, they have partnered with 1MT nation, an Estonian company that deals in developing high-quality nature-based carbon removal projects.

Mr Kasper Jogeva, the chief operating officer of 1MT nation said bamboo is a fast-growing, self-regenerating resource, that can prevent deforestation and associated biodiversity loss, by providing a renewable timber substitute.