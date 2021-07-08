Nwoya man kills father for mocking him as impotent

By Ivan Tolit More by this Author

By Tobbias Jolly Owiny More by this Author

Police in Nwoya are hunting for a 24-year-old man over allegedly killing his father after he mocked him for being single and impotent.

The resident of Pakiya Village, Lii Sub County in Nwoya District reportedly kicked his 50-year-old father, Mr Richard Oneka, on the abdomen twice on Wednesday evening after his father mocked him.

The police officer in charge of Nwoya Central Police Station (CPS), Mr Kenneth Agaba said the incident happened a few minutes after the duo returned home from a drinking joint.

Whereas police were still investigating what exactly led to the incident, Mr Agaba explained that a preliminary finding indicated that the suspect was reportedly angered by the deceased’s utterances prompting him to react.

The matter was reported by the deceased’s cousin brother, Mr Quinto Okello, at Koch-goma police station where a case of murder has been registered under SD reference 07/08/2021.

Mr Okello told Daily Monitor that the deceased died few minutes after the double kicks on the belly.

“I was called from my home only to find the lifeless body of my brother lying in the compound,” Mr Okello said.

Ms Jennifer Awor, the deceased’s wife said she tried to intervene and stop her son from fighting the dad but gave up when she was overpowered.

“As a woman, I had little energy to save them. I failed to stop them hence my husband died. They exchanged words including insults before the fight erupted,” she said.

During the bitter exchange, the deceased referred to her son as an impotent man who has since failed to marry a wife to feed him but instead remained dependant on his dad,’’ she said.

She explained that her son had on several occasions, been indiscipline and tried to fight his father many times.

“Early this year he nearly killed the father as a result of using excessive force on him as he (suspect) was drunk,” she narrated.

Mr Odong Justine Ajaji, Koc-III LC3 chairman blamed the incident on the high rate of alcoholism in the community.