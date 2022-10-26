Nwoya officials ordered to return Shs170m PDM funds

Six Nwoya District officials have been ordered to return more than Shs170 million meant for the implementation of the Parish Development Model (PDM) programme, which they allegedly misappropriated.

The officials include Geofrey Odoki Ociti, the principal commercial officer who allegedly misappropriated Shs41.6 million; Mark Odong Osineri, the senior district accountant (Shs33.6 million); Alfred Luwum, the senior community development officer (Shs2.9 million), and Linas Lakony (Shs2.7 million).

Others are Mr Samuel Awanga, the district planner (Shs33.8 million), and Alfred Kilama, the acting production coordinator (Shs33.8 million).

The officials were arrested on Monday on the orders of Ms Joveline Kalisa, the PDM deputy national coordinator, who was in the district to investigate allegations that more than Shs240 million PDM funds were stolen by the district technocrats.

The officers were detained at Nwoya Central Police Station between 8am and 2pm and recorded statements.

They were later transferred to the district headquarters where they were interrogated.

During the interrogation, it was revealed that a total of Shs173.9 million which is part of the funds allocated for the procurement of equipment such as computers and Shs204.8 million meant for the revolving fund for the PDM savings and credit cooperative organisations (Saccos) in the district were allegedly stolen by the officials.

Only Shs102 million was reportedly sent to the 11 Saccos while only Shs2 million was disbursed to each parish of the district instead of the minimal Shs7 million.

The implicated officials allegedly admitted that they had misused the funds and wrote commitment letters saying they would return the money.

“I request that you give me one and half weeks to get the money,” Mr Odoki, who is also the Focal Point Person, said.

However, Ms Kalisa gave the officials one week to refund the money to the PDM account or face fresh arrests and prosecution.

She said the police would continue investigating the matter to its logical conclusion.

Ms Kalisa said her visit to the district followed a community outcry over the gross misappropriation of funds meant for improving livelihoods.

She added that the issue was reported to the secretariat by Mr Christopher Omara, the Nwoya Resident District Commissioner.

Ms Kalisa said the PDM approach has changed because the government wants the impact felt on the ground with transparency and accountability being key in the implementation of the programme.

Mr Gabriel Atama, the Nwoya District chief administrative officer, said the major gap that caused the easy diversion of the funds was the mode of transfer in which the government sent the funds to the district instead of dealing directly with the parishes or Saccos.

“It is good that the mode of transfer of funds has changed so that Saccoss get the monies directly to their accounts where the laws governing cooperatives will be strictly followed. This will ensure that the officials do not tamper again with the money,” Ms Atama said.

Background

In September, the Nwoya Resident District Commissioner (RDC), Mr Christopher Omara, ordered the arrest of the same officials upon failing to return the Shs208 million they received two months earlier.

The government disbursed Shs417 million as a start-up fund for the implementation of the PDM programme activities such as administrative costs, salaries, procurement of equipment, and revolving fund to approved groups in Nwoya.

According to a special investigation conducted early last week, approximately Shs208 million was diverted into individual accounts.

Out of Shs262 million meant for the revolving fund for 44 parishes, only Shs104 million was deposited.

At least Shs60 million was meant to pay the salaries of parish chiefs but investigation revealed that Shs99 million was spent.