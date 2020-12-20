Nwoya teacher sentenced to two years for stealing Covid-19 temperature gun

By Cissy Makumbi More by this Author

A teacher at Lalar primary school in Alero Sub County, Nwoya district has been convicted and subjected to two years in prison for stealing the school temperature gun since the school had failed to pay his 60,000, for the services he rendered at the school.

Court heard that Michael Abonga,37, a teacher at Lalar primary school, reportedly stole a school temperature gun valued at Shs300,000, on claims that the school had not paid him Shs60,000.

The suspect was charged with theft in line with section 254 (1) and 265 of the penal code act.

Appearing before Nwoya grade one magistrate Susan Anyeko on Wednesday, Mr Abonga a primary seven science teacher pleaded guilty to the act and asked court for pardon, and to allow him pay a fine of Shs200,000.

However, the request was turned down by Magistrate Anyeko who sentenced him to two years under imprisonment at Pader government prison- citing that his act was likely to put the lives of learners and teachers at the school at risk of contracting Covid-19.

“You are a teacher in the same school and choose to steal the temperature gun which is being used to conduct body temperature for pupils and teachers which exposes lives at school at risk,” she justified the ruling.

According to Anyeko, the convict chose not to honor his obligation.

Daily Monitor has since learnt that in the past, Abonga also allegedly stole the school solar inverter and battery, a crime he was pardoned for.