NWSC boss advocates for local innovations

The National Water and Sewerage Corporation (NWSC) boss, Dr Silver Mugisha, has asked the water sector players to stop copying foreign innovations to solve local solutions without interrogating their relevance.

Delivering the keynote address at the Uganda Water and Environment Week in Kampala on March 18, Dr Mugisha advised that the country utilises its manpower to produce what suits it.

“We copy and paste even things that aren’t applicable in our environment. I have seen, for example, people saying this “thing” (innovation) has worked in the UK. Let’s use it here, but are the operating costs in the UK the same as ours?” Dr Mugisha asked.

He urged sector players to adopt group thinking while reflecting on the challenges back home.

“Technology must have value for money. If your collection ratio is 98 percent, what are you bringing a prepaid meter to do for you?” said Mr Mugisha, noting that most of the efforts at play are deficient in action.

The NWSC MD called for the application of simple approaches that are fit for the purpose.

“When you get money, 80 percent of it will go into sensitisation, 20 percent of it if you’re lucky go into the real action. Why can’t we be as simple as possible and make things happen?” he said.

Dr Mugisha also decried the resource allocation disparities, saying little money persistently goes into water and the environment.

“We need to convince the government that we need more money to be allocated to the water and environment sector. We have to understand the language the politicians have and the things they understand and align ourselves there to be able to influence them,” he noted.

Dr Mugisha also called for continuous learning through research and challenged what he described as chronic lamentation disease.

“Children can continue lamenting and using poetry to derive environmental protection initiatives, but for us at our level, we can’t continue lamenting. We have to do something tangible. We must act now,” he said.

Dr Mugisha also cautioned that Uganda is at risk of becoming a destination for technology dumping.

“When new technology is invented, it must be tasted in Uganda, or when it gets old, it must be dumped in Uganda. We need to be very cautious so that we don’t become a dumping ground,” he said.

“It only us poor people that are stuck with meters believing in them like we are believing in God. There are people who have known that these meters are inherently inaccurate. They have produced a systemic error but what these people are trying to do, they are convincing you to buy better ones to remove this systemic error,” he said.