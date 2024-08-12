NWSC boss scoops global award

The managing director of National Water and Sewerage Corporation (NWSC), Mr Silver Mugisha has been honored with the Outstanding Contribution to Water Management and Science award by the International Water Association (IWA).

The award, which is the highest order by an IWA member, was presented at the IWA president's Dinner in Toronto, Canada, in recognition of Mr Mugisha's exceptional achievements in research, science, and water management on the global stage.

With over 30 years of industry leadership and expertise in organizational transformation and executive management, Mr Mugisha has reportedly made significant contributions to the water sector globally. His work has focused on performance monitoring, incentive design, and productivity analysis, and he has supported organizational and performance improvement for various organizations worldwide.

Mr Mugisha is a renowned figure in the water sector, having served as a Board Member and Vice President of the IWA, and currently holding the position of President of the African Water and Sanitation Association (AfWASA). He is also a Fellow of the International Water Association and Sense Research School of the Netherlands, and has authored numerous peer-reviewed papers and books on water management and science.

The IWA Awards honor outstanding contributions and achievements in water science and management, recognizing excellence, leadership, and innovation in the water sector and encouraging progress towards sustainable water management.

The awards are judged by a diverse panel of experts and are awarded in recognition of outstanding contributions to research or practice that have led to demonstrable impact in low- and middle-income countries.

Previous winners of the IWA Awards include Dr Veena Srinivasan, who received the 2023 Development Award for Research for her work at WELL Labs in India, and Dr. Doulaye Kone, who received the 2023 Development Award for Practice for his work at the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation in the USA.

Presenting the award for practice to Mr Mugisha, the judges said he has been instrumental in transforming the NWSC into a model for water utilities globally, citing his expertise in organizational transformation and executive management as key factors in driving progress in the sector.

The judges further recognized Mr Mugisha's leadership in promoting best practices in water management and sanitation through his roles as President of the African Water and Sanitation Association (AfWASA) and Fellow of the International Water Association.