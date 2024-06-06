NWSC calls for efforts to restore River Rwizi

The National Water and Sewerage Corporation (NWSC) has called for joint efforts in restoring River Rwizi in order to avert future water challenges in Mbarara City and neighbouring places.

The call came after a water shortage was experienced in the western Uganda city due to a mechanical issue and also reduced water levels on the river.

“Three days ago, we had a pump failure at our main station that supplies 500,000 litres per hour,” the general manager for NWSC, Mr Dennis Muramuzi, said on Tuesday.

In a post on X, the water body indicated on Monday that the pump failure at their plant in Ruharo had been sorted.

“Following over 48 hours of non-stop works at the Ruharo Water Works, we have successfully installed new system infrastructure components and subsequently restored water supply to Mbarara City. We humbly request your patience as the water builds up in the network,” the June 3 post read.

The NWSC had in a June 2 post warned city dwellers of the pending inconvenience.

Mr Muramuzi said restoration of the river, which has been affected by climate change, was key.

“We struggled in May to tap water from the river. The foot valves that previously extract water from the river are now hanging, and the water levels have drastically dropped. We are now sandbagging to channel water to the other pumps,” he said.

Mr Muramuzi appealed to politicians, civic, religious leaders and other stakeholders to join hands in the restoration of River Rwizi if the population is to have enough water.

“River Kagera will only give 12 million litres but where will we get the balance of eight million to have the 20 million litres [needed]. This tells you that River Rwizi has to survive. Getting water from River Kagera is also not sustainable because of the distance and cost, River Rwizi is our lifeline and has to be protected,” he said.

Following the breakdown of the pump, residents queued at shallow wells to collect water, while others had to buy it.

A jerrycan of water was going for Shs1,000, up from Shs250.

The most affected areas included wards of Kakooba, Katete, Nyamitanga, and Ruti all in Mbarara City South Division, and Kakiika, Kamukuzi, Ruharo and Biharwe in Mbarara City North Division.

Mr Diliisa Juuko, a businessman in Katete Ward, said the population in the city is growing fast.

“We are facing challenges of water scarcity in Mbarara City because they [authorities] had planned for 2,000 people when it was still a municipality, but now we are hundreds of thousands,” he said.

Ms Melabu Kyomuhendo, 70, a resident of Kakoba Ward, said she has lived in Mbarara since 1992 and access to water was never a challenge.

Ms Winfred Nahwera, a resident of Nkonkonjeru, said: “During the day, taps are dry and we cannot get any water, then in the night, water is flowing but still in limited quantities.”

Mr Robert Kakyebezi, the city mayor, said they were working with NWSC to improve the services.

This is not the first time Mbarara City has faced a water crisis, for the last 10 years water shortage has been hitting Mbarara in the month of June, but this time, it started in May due to a dry spell.



