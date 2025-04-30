NWSC customer satisfaction index drops

The National Water and Sewerage Corporation (NWSC) has recorded a slight drop in its Customer Satisfaction Index (CSI) from 80 per cent in 2023 to 78 per cent in 2024, according to the 2024 customer satisfaction survey.

NWSC Managing Director, Eng. Silver Mugisha, said while the corporation is not doing badly, there is a need to raise the bar to 100 per cent.

"We find that, on average, our Customer Satisfaction Index is now 78 per cent. This is quite good, but it's not good enough. It should be 100 per cent," Eng. Mugisha said. "What is key is that the previous year, it was 80 per cent. So, it dropped slightly by two percentage points, meaning that there is something we have to do."

Eng. Mugisha noted that one of the areas where NWSC is doing well is in regular information updates regarding services and plans, which was rated at 78 per cent, and convenience of digital bill payment process stood at 80 per cent customer satisfaction. Customer care was rated at 79 per cent, while responsiveness in resolving complaints was slightly lower.

"We have some areas where we need to improve, especially in responding to issues like leakages," Eng. Mugisha said. "We are very strict on this, and it's even part of our human resource manual that if you're a staff member and you pass by a leaking pipe, you don't either act on it or report it, it can be a case for termination in this corporation."

The survey also revealed that 79 per cent of customers were satisfied with the accuracy of water bills.

Eng. Mugisha attributed complaints about high bills to inconsistency in clearing previous bills or underground leakage within customers' premises.

"But by and large, if your plumbing system is okay, accuracy of bills is very okay," he explained.

Regarding water quality, the survey indicates that 80 per cent of customers rated it as good. Eng. Mugisha acknowledged that NWSC supplies water that is 99 per cent compliant with quality standards. However, he admitted that water supply in some areas, including parts of Kampala, was unreliable.

"We are implementing a number of projects, including installation of pumps and water reservoirs, to ensure that the challenge is resolved in two years' time," Eng. Mugisha said. Areas where projects are being implemented include Mbarara, Masaka, Gulu, Soroti, Lira, Mbale, and Arua.

To improve service delivery, NWSC has established a customer protection unit and introduced two confidential hotlines for reporting cases of bribery, vandalism, or water safety. The hotline numbers are 0788161568 and 0788705891. Eng. Mugisha warned that legal action would be taken against culprits, including termination of contracts if the culprit is a staff member.

The corporation has also tightened internal controls by ensuring all field personnel wear full uniforms and carry valid staff identification cards. Eng. Mugisha encouraged customers to report any cases of extortion or impersonation and to verify the identities of NWSC staff using the toll-free numbers 0800-200-977 and 0800-300-977.

"We have many incidences of impersonation out there. Somebody coming and saying before I install a meter or repair a leakage, give me something. National Water does not tolerate that," Eng. Mugisha emphasized. "The money for National Water goes through banks or normal mobile money channels. We don't have a system where money is supposed to be paid by cash to a person."



