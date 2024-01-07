NWSC engineer arrested over stealing pipes worth Shs100m

An official of the National Water and Sewerage Corporation (NWSC) in charge of Arua area has been reprimanded for causing financial loss amounting to Shs100m.

According to a statement from the Inspectorate of Government, Mr Norman Ijuka was apprehended on January 3, having been on the run.

“The Inspectorate of Government ordered the arrest of Mr Norman Ijuka for abuse and theft of public property, causing financial loss worth Shs100m,” a statement from the Ombudsman’s office reads.

According to the Ombudsman’s office, Mr Ijuka is accused of stealing properties of water pipes meant for Odupi water project in Omugo Sub-county in Terego District. He also reportedly stole iron bars, concrete blocks, and assorted paints worth Shs30m from the site of office block construction meant for Arua Area NWSC office.

The offence of causing financial loss attracts a fine not exceeding Shs7.2m or a term of imprisonment not exceeding 14 years or both, according to the Anti-Corruption Act, 2009.

The allegations first raised by a whistleblower last December, highlight a racket within the corporation using government property “for personal enrichment.” The culprits allegedly run illegal stores where the stolen property is stored, and sold to private individuals, some across the border in the DR Congo.

Mr Silver Mugisha, the NWSC managing director, said the allegations brought against Mr Ijuka were already investigated and concluded internally.

“We agreed in October as top management to carry out an investigation in that matter and a report was issued on January 3… The engineer was found culpable of stealing the pipes worth Shs76.5m. We are going to take action on the report,” Mr Mugisha said.

An earlier internal audit report for the quarter July to September, 2023 seen by this publication also reported missing pipes for Odupi Borehole priority, as indicated by the Ombudsman. Auditors found that while 862 of 4 UPVC pipes worth Shs102m were received, only 156 were laid. This left 706 pcs worth Shs83m unaccounted for.

It was also established that there was no documentation on how these pipes were issued at the branch level. Sources pointed fingers at the area engineer who picked and transported them to an unknown location. “The area engineer and technical supervisor who signed certificate of completion for works not done, and area manager who signed a letter requesting for funds for labour take full responsibility for the entire financial loss,” the report stated.

It added: “The area is having a water shortage problem in Odupi, Terego District and further delays shall continue denying the area opportunities to grow business. Also there is no value for money in this investment if this project is not completed.”