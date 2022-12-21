NWSC tasked to improve communication

The staff and management of the National Water and Sewerage Corporation (NWSC), Bushenyi area have been urged not to relax and think that they have reached the tipping point, but to continue working harder to achieve more.

While speaking at NWSC end-of-year party that started with a thanksgiving mass held at the utility Western regional resource centre in Ishaka, Bushenyi on Tuesday, Ms Annet Katusiime Mugisha, the Woman Member of Parliament for Bushenyi District said that NWSC has made an indelible mark in serving the people of Uganda, but the felicitations and praises following good performance should not be translated into relaxation.

Attributing good performance to the top leadership including the board and managers, Ms Katusiime asked the team from bottom to top to improve areas of weakness and do more to achieve top-notch service delivery.

“The president expects you to take water to every village. You have a lot of files and people are complaining about delays in connecting them. Why is it that you delay connecting people, and if you don’t have pipes, why do you tell people to dig trenches? And if you have told them to dig trenches and there are no pipes, why don’t you give them information? There is a need for communication so that people know what is taking place,” she noted.

Ms Katusiime who sits on the Parliamentary Budget Committee pledged on behalf of Parliament that Parliament will continue supporting NWSC financially where necessary because they have proved their worth in service delivery to the people of Uganda.

The end-of-year events included serialized delivery of Christmas hampers to patients and health workers in health centres in Buhweju and Bushenyi districts.

The Bushenyi District Chairperson, Mr Jafari Basajabalaba hailed NWSC for good relations and stakeholder engagement. He said that the Bushenyi district council has passed a resolution to strengthen partnerships with NWSC on several water projects in the district.

The St Kaggwa Catholic parish priest, Rev Fr Evarist Mutambi congratulated NWSC upon marking 50 years of service delivery and urged them to practice among themselves God’s desires including peace and love.

“God desires that we live in peace and love. Without love, without peace, we shall be living and toiling in vain. And keep sharing what you have with friends and other people because if you do that, people will remember you even in your absence. But, remember also, that being remembered for bad things is very not good,” he said.