Nyakana on the spot over assault of police officer

The former National Resistance Movement (NRM) Vice Chairperson for Kampala and boxer, Mr Godfrey Nyakana, is on the spot for allegedly assaulting a police officer last month.

Patrick Andega, a police detective attached to Gogonya police in Nsambya, had gone to arrest suspected robbers at Hot-Spa and Massage parlour at Mulungu, Munyonyo, a city suburb on July 27, having been led to the scene by the Global Positioning System (GPS).

Before heading to the parlour, detective Andega and his other five colleagues first went to Salama Road Police Station to report their presence in the area.

They later proceeded and rounded up at least three male suspects who were seated inside.

But as they were taking the suspects to Nsambya, one of the suspects told the police officers that he had left his car at the parlour.

They made a U-turn but the manager of the parlour allegedly blocked them even when they identified themselves as police officers and called his boss Mr Nyakana.

Mr Nyakana allegedly beat up detective Andega and started threatening him. The detective then ran to Salama road police post and registered a case of assault against the former boxer.

“He [Nyakana] dealt me several blows on my head despite informing him that my colleagues and I were on duty enforcing a lawful arrest,” he said.

Background

The suspected robbers allegedly contacted businessman Davias Akampurira online to deliver mobile phones worth Shs9.3m in Nsambya on May 23.

However, they allegedly beat him upon arrival and took off with his mobile phones.

Mr Akampurira reported the case at Gogonya Police Post and Mr Andega was assigned to investigate the matter by tracking the suspects.

Response

In his statement at Salama Road Police Station, a copy of which we have seen, Mr Nyakana denied the assault.

When contacted, he said: “He [Andega] is lying to you because I didn’t beat him as he claims. The only problem is that he failed to identify himself and that’s why I blocked him from accessing the venue.”