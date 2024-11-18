Nyege Nyege one of events promoting Uganda- Kadaga

The First Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of East Africa Community Affairs, Ms Rebecca Alitwala Kadaga has said she will always defend the controversial annual Nyege-Nyege Music festival that happens in Jinja, without fear or favour because it is one of the activities that have marketed Uganda globally.

“Having such a music festival is one of the ways of promoting Uganda. I thank the organizers of this year’s event because it has attracted many international tourists. I also thank those who turned out in big numbers,’’ the Kamuli District Woman MP noted.

She continued “I will defend Nyeg -Nyege at all levels because Uganda is a safe country. I want to assure everyone that you can always come and enjoy, not only Nyege-Nyege but also visit other tourism sites in the country.”

Although the Jinja-based Born Again pastors and Busoga East Diocese Bishop Paul Hannigton Suubi had protested the hosting of the ninth Nyege Nyege Musical Festival in the area, the revelers embraced the four-day event in big numbers.

Ms Kadaga lauded security operatives for ensuring the safety of revelers.

Police spokesperson, Mr Kituuma Rusoke said on Monday that they had arrested 30 suspects, all men, on petty crimes.

“The event was generally peaceful following our deployment,” Mr Rusoke.

Ms Kadaga who was in company of key stakeholders from the government and Busoga Kingdom, a day before the event ended on Sunday, said the festival is an international cultural event that brings over 50 countries together to share cultural norms.

“Uganda is blessed to host it and we can’t risk losing such a big opportunity,’’ the former Speaker of Parliament said.

Mr Derek Debru, co-founder of the Nyege Nyege Music Festival, lauded Ms Kadaga for what he described as her endless support of ensuring the festival is not frustrated.

“We want to thank you mama (Kadaga) for standing by us ever since this festival started in Jinja. We really thank you for your support,” Mr Debru said on Saturday.

Ms Hellen Namutamba, the Busoga Kingdom minister of tourism and heritage, said Nyege-Nyege is for unity and promoting culture using art.

“We promote culture in different forms like music, dressing, food among others and people have benefited from it financially,’ she said.