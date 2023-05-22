Nyonga women’s shelter gives hope to GBV survivors

Three weeks ago, 14-year-old Naigaga (not real name) was allegedly sexually assaulted by her father in Mayuge District.

Her father was arrested and is currently on remand at Mayuge government prison, while Naigaga has found temporary refuge at Nyonga Women’s Shelter in Kitovu Village, Mafubira Parish, Jinja Northern Division in Jinja City, where she is receiving medical care, shelter, and counselling.

Constructed in 2018 by the Women Rights Initiative (WORI), the shelter provides counselling and mediation services for survivors of gender-based violence (GBV).

The facility accommodates girls of all ages and boys up to the age of 12. Although initially focused on Jinja, the shelter’s services have expanded to Kamuli, Luuka, Mayuge, Iganga, and Buikwe districts.

According to Ms Rose Kigere, the Executive Director of WORI, a survivor is defined as someone who has experienced violence and has sought support or reported the incident.

The shelter receives client referrals from LCs, radios, previous survivors, Police and district probation officers; and in Naigaga’s case, they received a referral from the Mayuge District community development office.

In addition to providing temporary shelter and self-care activities such as yoga, dance, and child play, the shelter also provides practical skills training to survivors, including vegetable farming, bakery and confectionery, art design, tailoring, and knitting.

Naigaga, who was found knitting under the guidance of a caretaker, expressed her gratitude for being at the shelter and her journey of recovery.

The police spokesperson for Busoga North, Mr Micheal Kasadha, revealed that between 70 and 80 percent of sexual offences recorded in the area are related to defilement.

According to Mr Kigere, WORI, through community engagements, radio talk shows, and online programmes, has been raising awareness about GBV and as a result, more men are seeking counselling for emotional abuse, denial of and conjugal rights, among others.

“However, the shelter is exclusively for women and children. Men are encouraged to seek counselling at WORI’s office, and if necessary, mediation support is provided,” she explained.

According to call-in records at Nyonga Women’s Shelter, Kamuli and Namutumba districts topped Busoga Sub-Region in violence cases against women and children during the Covid-19 lockdown. The shelter recorded 68 cases in Kamuli, 59 in Namutumba, 43 in Iganga 43 and 38 cases in Luuka 38.