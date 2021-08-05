Nytil explains facemasks

Mr Richard Mubiru, and Mr Jimmy Muteesaasira, the Group marketing manager, represented Nytil during the function that at the Vice President’s office in Kampala

By Stephen Otage More by this Author

Vice President Jessica Alupo alongside the State Minister in the Vice President’s Office, Ms Lydia Mutasingwa, mid this week, received a donation of a truck load of three-ply surgical facemasks from Southern Range Nyanza Limited (Nytil) in a bid to fight Covid-19 in the country.

Mr Richard Mubiru, and Mr Jimmy Muteesaasira, the Group marketing manager, represented Nytil during the function that at the Vice President’s office in Kampala.

During the handover of the donation, Mr Mubiru said Nytil was excited to be part of the solution providers for the lifesaving Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) following the commissioning of a PPE manufacturing facility commissioned by President Museveni in August last year.

Costs

Mr Mubiru also said the investment into the PPE facility cost $6.5m (about Shs23b) and has endowed Nytil with the capacity to produce three ply surgical masks, KN 95 masks and Hazmat suits for the medical staff.

He lauded government for implementing the Buy Uganda Build Uganda (BUBU) policy that has enabled such investments.

Advertisement

Mr Mubiru urged government to sustain BUBU to build solid local capacity for self -sufficiency.

“Nytil now has sufficient capacity to export PPEs across Africa and looks forward to an opportunity to do so,” Mr Mubiru added. Ms Alupo applauded Nytil for the donation, adding that her office will take up the issues raised on market access to support the continued production of PPEs for local and export markets.

During her visit to the company earlier on, the Vice President applauded the company for the improved quality of uniforms they are manufacturing for Uganda Peoples Defence Forces and the police.

She asked Nytil to empower tailors and improve the quality of garments they produce so that they can promote local production and consumption.