Obama, Michelle, Odinga, Museveni invited to Lango Paramount Chief coronation

Lango cultural institution of Northern Uganda has invited the former president of the United States, Mr Barack Obama and his wife Michelle Obama to the coronation of their new Paramount Chief scheduled for November 2, 2024.

Eng Dr Michael Moses Odongo Okune, the former executive director of Uganda Road Fund (URF) was elected as the Paramount Chief of Lango on March 1, 2024.

The Coronation’s National Organising Committee chaired by Uganda’ government's Chief Whip, Mr Denis Hamson Obua said Raila Amolo Odinga, former Prime Minister of Kenya and many invited African kings have already confirmed their attendance.

President Yoweri Museveni is expected to grace the occasion which will be held in Lira City, north of the capital Kampala.

Mr Patrick Okwir, the spokesperson for Lango Cultural Institution, said the people of Lango are so excited and are all in the mood for the much anticipated traditional ritual, the first of its kind in the history of Lango tribe.

“In this coronation we expect the chief guest to be His Excellency, the President of the Republic of Uganda. We have equally invited other African kings and chiefs. We have invited, among others, the kings from Nigeria, Ghana, Kenya, South Sudan and from within Uganda. We have also invited cultural leaders from across the world,” he told this newspaper on Monday.

“The cultural leaders who have confirmed attending the event include, among others, His Royal Majesty Mene [Dr] Suanu Timothy Yormaadam Baridam Gbenemene Kasimene Bangha VII of Ogoniland, the Asantehene is Otumfuo Nana Osei Tutu II, who is the chairperson of all the kings in Africa. We have King Peter Mumia II of Wanga Kingdom in Kenya. I think all the kings and paramount chiefs are going to be with us.”

Senior engineers from across Africa, including Egypt have also been invited.

Mr George Ojwang Opota, the chairperson of the Local Coordination Committee, said Mr Odinga has confirmed attendance.

“Invitation has also been extended to Barack Obama and his wife and they are yet to confirm their presence,” he said.

Mr Peter Okello Oyo, the chairperson of the Transition Committee, explained that the purpose of inviting the world's top leaders is to, among others, make Lango to be admired and emulated by other cultures and nationalities as a beacon of culture-centred modernity.

“Secondly, it will also put us on the map of the cultural institutions which are operating worldwide,” he said, adding: “This is the first time of its kind that Lango is holding its cultural coronation for the Paramount Chief or Won Nyaci.”

Monitor has learnt that Lango elders from Uganda are consulting with their counterparts from Ethiopia –where Lango tribe is believed to have originated from – on how they can conduct the ritual according to the traditions and customs of Lango.