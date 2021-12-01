Prime

Obongi locals yet to return home after 2019 flooding

Some of the flooded areas in Obongi Town Council, Obongi District. PHOTO/FELIX WAROM OKELLO

By  Felix Warom Okello

  • In 2019, River Nile burst its banks, leaving much of Obongi Town Council flooded.

Hundreds of families in Obongi District, West Nile, are still displaced two years after flooding caused by rising River Nile waters hit the sub-region.
In 2019, heavy flooding from River Nile left Obongi Landing Site and the neighbouring Obongi Town Council submerged.
But since then, many homes, shops, primary schools and the main mosque in Obongi Town Council have remained submerged.
Most of the mud-wattle houses have collapsed while the once booming business at Obongi Landing Site is no more.
Previously, the landing site was a beehive of activity, with many kiosks set up to target passengers to and fro Adjumani District.  But this is no more since the area is flooded.

