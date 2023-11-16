Obongi relies on lamps, torches to do business

Resident of Obongi District in West Nile have accused the government of failing to connect them to electricity.

Carved out of Moyo District in July 2019, the area has a population of 43,140 locals and more than 120,000 refugees.

Locals rely on generators, solar, batteries, hurricane lamps, and torches to operate businesses and this has made the cost of doing business expensive.

Mr Ahmed Aciga, a resident of Itula Sub-county, who deals in maize, said they have lagged behind in terms of development.

“People produce a lot of cereal crops such as sim-sim, maize, sorghum, and soya beans, which are being sold cheaply since we cannot add value to them,’’ he said.

Mr Aciga added that the government has turned a deaf ear to their request for electricity connection.

During President Museveni’s visit to Obongi in April, he assured the residents that they would soon be connected to electricity.

Ms Grace Avako, a fish dealer at the River Nile landing site, said: “We cannot preserve fish for long because there is no electricity to power the fridges. You cannot operate a fridge on a generator. With the fishing, we expect a fish processing factory to be established here because of its abundance.”

She added that apart from the electricity crisis that is stifling business, health centres are also affected.

“These health centres rely on solar power for storage of drugs. The blood has to be collected from Moyo Hospital or Obongi Health Centre IV, which operates on generators and solar,” she said.

The complaints come at a time when Uganda is scheduled to hold the Renewable Energy Conference 2023 at Speke Resort Munyonyo from tomorrow to November 18 .

Uganda is also commemorating the energy week.

Speaking to this newspaper on Monday, the Obongi County MP, Dr George Bhoka, said: “We have remained in darkness as a region. The issue has been flagged every election season for 30 years now. We raised this issue recently at Kyankwanzi and we met Energy ministry officials, but we were shocked that Obongi was not in their plan to connect electricity except through a solar system.”

Effects

The Comboni Skilling Centre and Processing Plant has failed to meet market demand because of insufficient power. They are using generators that are expensive to maintain.

Obongi Health Centre IV has also resorted to using solar power and is thrown into crisis during the rainy season.

Other businesses that need power such as secretarial bureaus and mobile phone operators are struggling.

In 2022, the Ministry of Energy and Rural Electrification Agency (REA) prepared a report awaiting the release of funds, Environmental Impact Assessment, procurement of a contractor and distribution of power lines.

From the records, what remains to be done is securing funding of Shs100 billion from a World BanCjk loan.

The Uganda Investments Authority (UIA) puts Obongi on the radar of the production of cassava, sim-sim, maize, sorghum, soya beans, cotton, and milk.

UIA estimated capital investments in Obongi in 2019/2020 to be $231,780 (about Shs8.7 billion). This can only be achieved with access to electricity.