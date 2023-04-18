Obongi to get boat ambulance

The Ministry of Health has procured a water boat ambulance for Obongi District to improve emergency medical responses in the area.

Ms Maria Nkalubo, an official with the Emergency Medical Services at the Ministry of Health, said :“The water boat ambulance is a part of the overall plan by the Ministry of Health to establish a well-coordinated emergency medical services system in the country.”

She added: “We have managed to secure 14 water boat ambulances and Obongi is one of the districts that are targeted in phase one of this plan. The ambulance will be dedicated to moving supplies to island districts under National Medical Stores.”

Ms Nkalubo said the ambulances were among the items in the strategic plan the health ministry launched in November 2021. The plan outlines interventions to be undertaken in the health sector.

Ms Nkalubo said: “We are also sending one water boat to Serere, Kumi and we already deployed one in Kalangala. For us, it is not just about a sub-region, but about where there is a great need for water boat ambulance services.

Dr Dominic Lomurecu, the acting Obongi District Health Officer, said the water boat ambulance is timely because it will quicken responses to emergencies.

“We shall be able to reduce unnecessary deaths which are attributed to late referrals and also maternal deaths because most of our referrals are related to maternal issues and complications during deliveries,” he said.

He also said the ambulance will operate at all times, including at night since the Adjumani-Moyo ferry halts operations at 7pm.

However, Dr Dominic Drametu, the DHO of Adjumani, said leaders need to sit down with other stakehoders to discuss and agree on how the boat ambulance will be used.

He explained that some people think the ambulance will also rescue water accident victims.