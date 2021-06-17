Obudhigiya bwa bwamba queen mother dies at 90

By Longino Muhindo More by this Author

Obudhigiya Bwa Bwamba (OBB) cultural institution in Bundibugyo District in western Uganda on Thursday said their queen mother, Rhoda Nansoliya Kawamala has passed on.

The institution’s spokesperson, Rev Geoffrey Kyomuhendo said Kawamala, 90, died in Kampala where she has been staying with her daughter.

The institution’s deputy prime minister Rev Thomas Kamuhanda said they will give detailed statement about the cause of death of the queen mother and programme for the burial later in the day.

“We have a meeting this morning and we shall communicate the details later. The body is still in Kampala,” Kamuhanda said.

Kawamala was the mother of the king of Obudhigiya Bwa Bwamba, Lt Col Martin Kamya Ayongi who is the son to Yeremiya Kawamala, one of the founders of Rwenzururu movement that formed the independence of Bwamba-Bakonzo tribes from Tooro Kingdom.



