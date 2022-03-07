Ochola orders CID to probe misuse of police vehicles

Commissioner of Police Joseph Mugisa (2nd right) cuts a ribbon for the opening of Rwizi region repair and maintenance centre of police vehicles in Mbarara City on March 4, 2022.  PHOTO/FELIX AINEBYOONA

By  Felix Ainebyoona

What you need to know:

  • The police chief directed the detectives to work with the logistics and engineering department to end the vice.

The Inspector General of Police (IGP), Mr Martins Okoth-Ochola, has directed the Crime intelligence and Criminal Investigations Department (CID) of police to investigate abuse of the Force’s vehicles.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.