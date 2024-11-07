Odur Ebii no longer Lango paramount chief, says minister Amongi 

Gender minister Betty Amongi Ongom has said government does not recognize Yosam Odur Ebii as the Lango paramount chief (Wom Nyaci) following a November 1 Lira High Court ruling which annulled elections that delivered two rival leaders of the cultural institution.

The court held that gazetted Lango paramount chief Dr Micheal Odongo Okune and his rival Ambassador Dickson Ogwang were unlawfully elected, creating a power vacuum in the institution as Ebii had been degazzeted in April 2024.

Court ordered that Amongi should re-gazette Ebii to his previous position while Dr Okune was to be de-gazetted by government.

“Former Won Nyaci Ebii, who abdicated voluntarily, never sued government and was not party to the suit. Neither was I nor the Attorney General,” Ms Amongi wrote in a November 5, 2024 letter addressed to the former cultural leaders’ lawyer, Francis Harimwomugasho.

She added: “We recognise the need to comply with the orders but hasten to note that it can only be enforceable in accordance with the procedures set out by law, in this case, the Institution of Traditional or Cultural Leaders Act, 2011.”





Ms Amongi said government’s position is that the 94-year-old Ebii abdicated his throne in accordance with Section 8 of The Institution of Traditional or Cultural Leaders Act, 2011, which is duly published in the gazette.

“Subsequently, President Museveni gifted him a retirement vehicle and other logistical support to aid his decent retirement. He is, therefore, no longer the Won Nyaci of Lango according to the law. He is currently an elder in that community,” the minister said.

“We, therefore, do not have any new record related to his current status in relation to the position he holds. On traditional or cultural matters, the government is guided by the Institution of Traditional or Cultural Leaders Act, 2011.”