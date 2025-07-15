Officer quizzed over handling of key scene of crime evidence in Katanga trial

A High Court session before Justice Rosette Kania yesterday turned dramatic during the cross-examination of Assistant Inspector of Police Emmanuel Oluku, a scene of crime officer who processed the home of the late businessperson Henry Katanga. This was after defence lawyer MacDusman Kabega pressed the 33-year-old witness on his competence and handling of critical exhibits he picked shortly after the death of Katanga.

Mr Oluku admitted he could fire a pistol but only with one hand, further conceding that fingerprints could be left on a weapon during handling, including the trigger and cocking mechanism. The court heard that forensic exhibits were submitted multiple times without clear documentation. This was after defence lawyer Kabega had pointed out inconsistencies in submission dates and chain of custody, including exhibits submitted for DNA analysis.

Mr Oluku eventually admitted that some exhibits were not under his control. The 20th prosecution witness also acknowledged that despite swabbing a pistol for DNA, there was no mention of this in his report, nor evidence that it was ever analysed. Mr Kabega criticised the lack of gunshot residue testing on Katanga’s body. The defence suggested a cover-up, alleging evidence of residue on Katanga’s body was suppressed, which Mr Oluku denied. About a fortnight ago, Mr Oluku, in his testimony, told court of how he was instructed to go to Katanga’s home in Mbuya, a Kampala suburb, following the news of his demise. Mr Oluku told court that he picked several exhibits from the master bedroom, which was the scene of the crime.

“While I did the walk-through, I entered the scene of the crime, which was the master bedroom located on the first floor of the building. Upon entering the master bedroom, I observed a body on a mattress placed on the floor, suspected blood stains on the floor, on the master bed, and on the walls. There was also a pistol placed…towards the foot of the master bed,” he said.

Mr Oluku added: “I collected the exhibits, and I also observed that the gun was cocked, and I had to secure it first by doing normal precautionary safety precautions without touching the trigger.”

Background to the case

On November 2, 2023, Henry Katanga, a businessperson and a royal from the Ankole Kingdom, was found dead at his residence in Mbuya in Kampala following what is believed to be a domestic brawl with his wife, Molly. Molly was later arrested, charged, and remanded to Luzira prison. She is jointly charged with her two daughters, Martha Nkwanzi and Patricia Kakwanza, who separately face lesser charges of destroying evidence and being an accessory after the fact of murder. Other suspects are Charles Otai, a medic who was among the first people to arrive at the home of the late Katanga on November 2, 2023, and Mr George Amanyire, who was a shamba boy at the Katangas’ home when the incident happened.



