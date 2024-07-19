Officers, murder suspects among 8 killed in Kikuube police car crash

At least eight people were killed when a Kikuube District police vehicle carrying over ten people Thursday afternoon crashed along the Kabaale-Kiziranfumbi-Hohwa Road in Hoima District, authorities have said.

Among the deceased was the retiring Kikuube District Directorate of Crime Intelligence (DCI) chief Charles Matubua Avinzo, three other officers and three murder suspects.

One of the three suspects identified as Peace Tukamusaba perished with her month-old baby during the crash allegedly occurring after the driver lost control of the police vehicle in Kiteegwa B Village, Kabaale Sub-county.

Police say eight onboard people including two other suspects, the driver and 5 other police officers survived death.

Kikuube District Resident Commissioner (RDC) Amlan Tumusiime told journalists that all the officers were attached to Kikuube Central Police Station.

Authorities say the suspects were accused of murdering Kyarushesha Village resident Apollo Mwesigye of Kabwoya Sub-County.

At the time of the crash, investigators were reportedly heading to the village in Kikuuube District for a crime scene reconstruction.

At the crash scene, traffic police officers were seen cutting wreckage of the damaged patrol to remove some bodies.

Locals gather at an accident scene following a road crash that left many officers and civilians dead in Hoima District on July 18, 2024. PHOTO/JOSEPH KASUMBA

Eyewitnesses attributed the accident to speeding although police said investigations into the incident were underway.

Albertine region police spokesperson Julius Hakiza said the Force was mourning its officers who died “going on official duty.”

By press time, the bodies of most casualties had been taken to Kikuube Health Center IV while some survivors were at Hoima Regional Referral Hospital, according to police.

Early this week, about four family members were reportedly crashed just over 2kms from central Hoima City.

Tumusiime Thursday evening urged caution as he condemned disregard of traffic rules, leading to accidents.

“The report released by police's Directorate of Traffic and Road Safety indicated that the Albertine Region was leading in fatal accidents,” he noted.

LIST

Deceased

1. D/IP Charles Matubua Avinzo (DCI Kikuube District)

2. D/AIP Gen Richard (in charge homicide desk)

3. 49976 D/CPL Christine Cheruto (in charge gender desk)

4. 66155 D/C Samuel Ojambo (CID personnel in homicide desk)

5. Mubarak Lwamahe (suspect)

6. Martin Munyuza (suspect)

7. Peace Tukamusaba (suspect)

8. Baby (Peace Tukamusaba’s daughter)

Survivors

1. 34872 D/SGT Francis Bwango (2nd in charge homicide desk)

2. 49119 PC Michael Omamu (in charge ct)

3. 73528 PC Abel Nyiringiye (CT personnel)

4. 74377 PC Johnson Tumusiime

5. 77435 C/DRV Raymond Nuwamanya (driver)

6. 1223 SPC Apollo Turinoha.

7. Julius Kabagambe (suspect)