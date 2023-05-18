Three Kitgum district officials remanded over PDM funds

Three Kitgum district officials have been charged and jailed for allegedly diverting over Shs 500 million meant for the implementation of the Parish Development Model (PDM) for the district.

These include; Mr Joel Musis, Chief Administrative Officer, Mr Stephen Omony Lakwonyero, Principal Assistant Secretary, and Ms Agnes Aryemo, sector accountant/ production officer.

The group was this evening arraigned before the Anti-Corruption Court Chief Magistrate, Joan Aciro for plea.

However, they denied the charge of diverting public resources contrary to sections 6 and 26 of the Anti-Corruption Act 2009 as amended.

The court also issued criminal summons against Mr Morish Atwom, District Senior Commercial Officer, and Mr Denish Ocira, District Agricultural Officer.

Ms Aciro’s decision was prompted by the state prosecutor who informed the court that investigations were still ongoing, however, criminal summons should be issued against the two to appear and take the plea.

The trial chief magistrate also denied the three accused persons bail on the grounds that the sureties presented were not substantial. He remanded them until May 24 for mention of their case.

The suspects through their lawyer raised grounds for release on bail. These grounds include that the charge against them is bailable, they have a right to apply for bail, and Aryemo suffers from sickle cells.

However, the prosecution led by Ms Safina Bireka objected to the bail application reasoning that the sureties are not substantial, the suspects did not demonstrate to the court their capacity to refund the money, and that they would abscond from trial if granted bail.