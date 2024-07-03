Officials decry delayed completion of bridge, road

Leaders from Kayunga and Nakasongola have decried the delayed completion of a new road and bridge across River Ssezibwa, which connects the two districts.

The Shs21b project, whose construction commenced in 2019, was supposed to be completed within 18 months. However, the project is yet to be completed.

Mr Charles Tebandeke, the Bbaale County MP, who at the weekend inspected the progress of the project, said roadworks were taking too long, adding that it had been turned into a “political project” to drum up support for the government in the 2026 elections.

“Six years is too long for such a project. This is a strategic road because it connects the southern region to the northern region,” Mr Tebandeke said.

He said when completed the road will not only cut transport costs but also boost trade between Nakasongola, Luweero, Kayunga, Buyende and other neighbouring districts.

“We appreciate the Ministry of Works and Transport for taking over the project and we call upon the government to ensure that the project is completed and commissioned as soon as possible. We also appeal to the government to tarmac this road because of its importance,” Mr Tebandeke said.

Mr Andrew Muwonge, the Kayunga District chairperson, said when completed, the road will boost development in the district.

Mr Muwonge urged residents to engage in commercial agriculture so that they can have what to sell to travellers when construction of the road is completed.

“I ask the Ministry of Works to expedite the remaining work so that the road can officially be used,” he said

Ms Macklen Kamukama, the Ministry of Works and Transport site clerk, said most of the work on the bridge has been completed and what is remaining is casting and back-filling with murrum.

“We are appealing to residents and local leaders to be patient as we put final touches on the road. Very soon this project will be commissioned,” she said.

Ms Kamukama said even before its completion, the road has boosted trade in the area.

“Some cattle and charcoal traders have started using the new road to cross either Kayunga or Nakasongola,” she said.

Mr Tebandeke also complained that the tarmacking of the Kayunga-Galilaaya Road, which was slated to commence this financial year, had been left out of the 2024/2025 national budget.

This, he said, is a sign that the government is not giving priority to the road.

He added that President Museveni promised to construct the road during the 2011 presidential campaigns.

Ms Jacky Birungi, a resident of Bbaale Town, said she was sure the President would fulfill the pledge.

The works were originally being done by Omega Construction Ltd, but the company failed to complete the project on time and their contract was terminated.