Officials decry shortage of ENT surgeons in eastern

Health officials and leaders in the eastern region have raised concerns over the increasing cases of Ear, Nose, and Throat (ENT) diseases and the lack of specialists to handle them at government-aided facilities. ENT specialists, also known as otolaryngologists, diagnose and treat various conditions and diseases affecting the ear, nose, throat, head, and neck.

According to health officials, Mbale and Jinja regional referral hospitals are among the hospitals reporting a surge in patients seeking treatment for conditions such as sore throats and blocked ears. Daily Monitor learnt that the only ENT Specialist at Mbale Regional Referral Hospital, Dr Fred Bisso, was recently transferred to Mulago National Referral Hospital in Kampala, where he currently serves as a consultant ENT surgeon.

Dr Richard Gamubaka, a resident fellow in general surgery at the College of Surgeons of East Central and Southern Africa, said sub-regions where cases are prevalent include Teso, Bugisu, Busoga, and Bukedi, with children being the most affected. “Many children die on their way to Mbale, Jinja or Mulago hospitals after being referred, due to a shortage of ENT surgeons in the region,” Dr Gamubaka told Daily Monitor during an interview on Saturday. Daily Monitor learnt that patients with small and common ENT emergencies, such as stuck fish bones and other small objects that get stuck in the ears, throats, and nose, take a long time to get treatment, resulting in severe consequences that at times cause disabilities or death, especially among children. Mr Matthew Ochom, who was found sitting with his two-year-old son in the waiting area of the ENT department at Mbale Regional Referral Hospital, said his son was eating ground-nuts with his friends while playing when he suddenly started coughing violently and experiencing difficulty in breathing. “I rushed to Bukedea Hospital, where the medical team referred me to Soroti Regional Referral Hospital for more advanced care. Upon arrival, he was admitted and placed on oxygen support, along with other medications. Later, I was advised I go to Mbale Regional Referral Hospital for further assistance,” he said.

At Mbale Regional Referral Hospital, he was also told that the ENT specialist, Dr Bisso, had been transferred to Mulago National Referral Hospital in Kampala. “I was then told to take the child to Mulago if I wanted to save his life. But I had no money, luckily, as I was still contemplating, I found out about the availability of the emergency ENT doctor identified as Dr Gamubaka at the hospital who helped us to carry out the operation,” he said. The surgery took approximately 35 minutes and afterward, the doctor called the parents to see the groundnut that had been lodged in their son’s trachea, explaining that it was the cause of the life-threatening situation. Dr Gamubaka said the facility has a shortage of ENT surgeons, which he said came about after Dr Bisso was promoted and transferred to Mulago National Referral Hospital.

A call for Training and Resources. Experts urge the government to invest in training more ENT specialists and equipping regional hospitals with necessary resources. Dr Fred Bisso, a senior ENT consultant at Mulago, emphasised the need for proactive measures to alleviate the burden on central hospitals and improve access to quality healthcare for all Ugandans While initiatives like free medical camps and pro-bono clinics are addressing ENT health issues in Eastern Uganda, systemic challenges persist. Addressing these issues requires a concerted effort to enhance training, resource allocation, and public awareness to ensure equitable healthcare access across the region.

