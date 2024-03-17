Officials demand extension of NRM register update in Mbale

The National Resistance Movement (NRM) party registrars, who are conducting the update and registration of party members in Mbale City, have asked the party leadership to extend the exercise.

Registrars interviewed by Monitor say they need more days to conduct the exercise, which was planned to run March 13-17, 2024.

“The gross period we were allocated will not be enough to register all members. The party leadership should add us at least five days from now,” Denis Bwayo, the registrar of Nkokonjeru Cell in Mbale city, said, adding that “so far, we have registered 200 members.”

The NRM display, update, and registration of party members was launched by President Museveni on March 1 and is being carried out in 151 districts, 345 constituencies, 2,216 sub counties, 10,747 parishes and 71,512 villages.

Shakruh Mafabi, the registrar of Lumumba Cell in Nabweya Parish in Northern City Division said they have embarked on moving from house to house in order to register more people.

“We have tried our best to beat the deadline, but the fact is more people are yet to be registered so we are to have them in the register, we ask for more time,” Mafabi noted.

Ayub Khaukha, a boda boda rider at Nkokonjeru stage, said most of his colleagues are yet to get registered though they are supporters of NRM party.

“For my case, I have registered but I have colleagues who have not. President Museveni should give more time,” Khaukha said.

NRM Women’s league chairperson Lydia Wanyoto Mutende revealed that the decision to extend the exercise will be handled by the party top leadership presided by national chairman Museveni.

“I have moved in Teso, Sebei and Bukedi and finally in my home subregion, Bugisu and the people are asking for extension but that decision has implications including costs but I will just forward message to the national chairperson of the party,” Wanyoto said shortly after recording herself in the NRM register at Lumumba cell on Sunday.

However, she asked the registrars to move to places of worship, homes and trading centres to register the party members.