Officials put on notice over selling govt jobs

The Pallisa Resident District Commissioner (RDC), Mr Magidu Dhikusoka, has given a one-month ultimatum to members of the District Service Commission (DSC), civil servants and politicians to refund the money allegedly obtained from job applicants.

According to Mr Dhikusoka, his office received 17 complaints from applicants who paid between Shs1 million and Shs20 million in promise for jobs last year when the district advertised for different positions, including teachers and health workers.

“It has been a practice of selling jobs whenever the district is conducting recruitment for more than 15 years. This time those implicated must refund the money obtained by January 30, or else they will face the law. They should voluntarily return the money to the complainants,” he said at the weekend.

Mr Dhikusoka said so far, Shs14 million has been returned to the complainants.

“It’s a big racket involving high profile officers. This has necessitated me to write and invite the CID to take over investigations of this matter of high end corruption,” he said.

Mr Dhikusoka said corruption through selling jobs in Pallisa has turned into a chronic disease and is affecting service delivery.

“These people go to the villages misleading the applicants to pay money before they can be offered jobs and as you are aware, the applicants turn to selling their land and other valuables to raise the money, hoping to get these jobs,” he said.

Mr Daniel Gatakali, a resident of Butebo Sub-county in Butebo District, who had applied for a job as a teacher, was among the victims who had paid Shs2.5million for the job but was never shortlisted. He finally got back his money after the intervention of the RDC.

“I am happy I have got back my Shs2 million I had paid. I will use it to start an income generating project as I continue to search for a job,” he said.

The district chairperson, Mr Patrick Duchu, acknowledged the challenge of corruption.

“This is a matter that is under investigation and those involved should show cause as to why disciplinary action shouldn’t be taken against them,” he said.