Officials reject Entebbe land for Amin University

Officials pursuing the construction of a university in memory of former president Idi Amin have rejected a piece of land that had been selected for the project.

The officials say the 150-acre piece of land in Garuga on Entebbe Road is owned by a Kenyan company linked to the late Chris Kirubi, a Kenyan businessman, and is set up for modern residential apartments.

“The land at Garuga cannot host the university because it’s a residential area. We have to look for another land,” Mr Godfrey Kipsisey, a Kenyan consultant involved in the project, said in an interview at the weekend.

Ms Madina Amin, one of Amin’s wives, confirmed the development, saying she is in contact with officials from both Kenya and Brunei on the issue.

The Ministry of Education has also reportedly raised concern over the construction of the university, saying given Amin’s dark regime, such a monument in his remembrance wouldn’t be taken well.

Brunei wants to invest $500m (Shs1.9 trillion) for the construction of the Islamic university.

Background

Plans to construct the university started in the 1970s. According to promoters of the university, while on a trip to Kuwait in the 1970s, then-president Amin held a meeting with the King of Brunei, Hassanal Bolkiah Ibni Omar Ali Saifuddien III, where the monarch agreed to fund the construction of the university which would advance research and Islamic teachings in Uganda.

However, Amin was overthrown in 1979 before the project could take off.

In May last year, officials from the Middle East-based kingdom visited Uganda hoping to restart the project.

About amin

In 1974, then President Idi Amin successfully persuaded the Organisation of Islamic Conference (OIC) to admit Uganda as a member. At the time, the reigning monarch of Brunei was in power and played a significant role in facilitating the deal.

Amin also reportedly united Uganda’s previously divided Muslim community under the Uganda Muslim Supreme Council and generously supported various religious projects in the country.