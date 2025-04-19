Ofwono Opondo resigns from Media Centre, to contest for MP seat

Uganda Media Centre (UMC) executive director, Mr Ofwono Opondo, has written to President Museveni seeking to resign from his position as he plans to contest for elective politics.

If all goes according to his plan, Mr Opondo intends to join Parliament, which he has in the past slammed for, among others, its extravagance and incompetence among its leaders and some members.

“I disagree with some of the things they (MPs) do as individuals and as a collective. We may not like the people occupying the institution, and that's a fact of governance...I've been quietly doing consultations within the [ruling National Resistance Movement] NRM and among some of my friends. I've been here for 26 years as spokesperson of the NRM, of presidential task forces and the government. I think 26 years is sufficient. This Thursday, I wrote to the president notifying him of the conclusion of my tenure in another three months. But I think that will be brought forward because on the 28th, I need to put in my resignation,” Mr Opondo said on a Saturday political talk show at Capital FM.

The 61-year-old veteran journalist said he had secured some endorsements from the NRM, which has led Uganda for nearly four decades and some opposition politicians.

“I have got good endorsements from my colleagues in the NRM, cabinet, and even in the opposition. I've got people who have started putting money on the table to furnish my campaigns. I'm intending to run for MP for the elderly (Eastern Uganda). I'm intending to take on my elder brother, Mr Dominic Gidudu Mafabi. I have what it takes to knock him out," Mr Opondo added.

Mr Dominic Gidudu Mafabi

Mr Mafabi is Older Persons’ Representative (Eastern Uganda) as well as the state minister for the elderly.

Mr Opondo was re-appointed as the executive director of UMC, a body that provides professional media and communication services to government departments, in November 2016.

After replacing Mr Fred Opolot in 2013, his contract has been renewed several times.



