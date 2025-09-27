Ofwono Opondo unopposed as NRM elderly flag bearer Eastern

Long-serving director of media centre and political analyst, Mr Ofwono Opondo, has been elected unopposed as the National Resistance Movement (NRM) parliamentary flag bearer for the Eastern Region Elderly Representative seat ahead of the 2026 general elections.

Alongside him, Ms Loyce Yeko was also declared unopposed as the NRM flag bearer for the female elderly MP seat.

The announcement was made on Friday at Paradise Hotel in Jinja by Regional Electoral Officer, Mr Deo Nakukunda, in the presence of officials from the Electoral Commission and NRM party members. Their unopposed endorsement highlights strong internal party support and sets the stage for a united front in the 2026 elections.

Both candidates committed to championing the rights and welfare of elderly Ugandans, with a key proposal being the reduction of the government support eligibility age from 80 to 65 years. "Many elderly people do not live to 80 due to poor healthcare and lack of support, making early intervention critical," they noted.

Mr Opondo expressed gratitude to the party for the trust placed in him, emphasising his loyalty, experience, and consistent voice in defending government policies.

"It's not serious for anyone to challenge someone who has spoken for this government for over three decades. My work should have spoken for itself," he remarked.

He also appreciated the gesture of support from Mr. Dominic Mafabi Gidudu, the outgoing MP for the elderly in Eastern Uganda, who pledged to support him. "This is a sign of maturity and unity within the party," Mr. Opondo said.

Ms. Yeko pledged to prioritize the financial and healthcare needs of older persons in Uganda if elected to Parliament. She called for a review and increase in the current Shs 25,000 grant allocated to elderly beneficiaries under the SAGE program, deeming it inadequate.

"We need a more realistic and dignified sum that can meaningfully support older persons in their daily lives," she said. She also revealed plans to table a health policy dedicated to the elderly, aimed at addressing the unique health challenges they face.

"Older people should not be subjected to transport fares or high treatment costs when seeking healthcare. Many suffer from multiple chronic conditions like prostate cancer, diabetes, and hypertension.

Ms Yeko emphasized the need for a compassionate and inclusive national approach to elderly care.



