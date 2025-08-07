Ofwono Opondo urges government to raise monthly SAGE grant to Shs150,000

Aspiring MP candidate for Older Persons in Eastern Uganda, Ofwono Opondo, has called on government to increase the Social Assistance Grants for Empowerment (SAGE) from the current Shs25,000 to over Shs150,000 per month.

Speaking on August 6 during a meeting with NRM Elders’ Council leaders from Mbale District and Mbale City at Mafota Hotel, Mr Opondo criticised the current payout as inadequate and called for a reduction in the age of eligibility.

"The government should not only increase the amount but also reduce the age of eligibility for the grant," Opondo said.

"Once you say you're supporting old people and define old age as starting at 60, it's discriminatory to only give to those aged 80 and ignore those who are 65 or 70.”

According to the Uganda census, he noted, of over 50 million people in the country, only 1.4 million are aged 60 and above, a number the government can effectively support if a proper needs-based assessment is conducted.

He further proposed that older persons, especially those in urban centres, should benefit from subsidized utility services such as water and electricity.

“While industries are offered cheaper power, older citizens who have contributed to national development through taxes should also benefit,” he argued.

Currently, the Eastern Region Older Persons’ MP seat is held by Minister of State for Elderly Affairs, Dominic Mafabi Gidudu.

During the meeting, Mbale City Chairperson for Older Persons, Mr Ali Waboga, raised concern over the lack of tailored services for the elderly.

“When we go to access public services, we’re made to queue with 17-year-olds. For example, during national ID renewal, older persons face the same challenges as the youth,” he said.

Mr Waboga also lamented the lack of specialised treatment for conditions such as prostate cancer, which are prevalent among older men.

Mr Francis Nambede, another elder from Mbale District, emphasized the need for stronger representation.

“Many older persons are vulnerable and marginalized. We need a voice that can champion our issues effectively,” he said.

The MP for Older Persons in Eastern Uganda represents 40 districts, six city divisions, and seven municipalities.

Earlier this year, Ofwono Opondo resigned from his post as Executive Director of the Uganda Media Centre to formally enter elective politics.