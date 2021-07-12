Ogwang lawyers warn Mbarara university over Covidex

By Anthony Wesaka More by this Author

Lawyers of Jena Herbals U Ltd, the makers of Covidex herbal drug, have written to the Vice Chancellor of Mbarara University of Science and Technology (MUST), Prof Celestine Obua, warning him to desist from using their client’s products to solicit funding from government.

Omongole & Co. Advocates in their July 9 letter warn that the university’s move is illegal and fraudulent.

“As you might be aware, Jena Herbals U Ltd is a duly registered company in Uganda and has been in the business of inventing herbal remedies to address various ailments. However, to our client’s dismay and amazement, they have learnt that you have illegally without their authorisation, used three Jena products of Jena DS Xtra, Artemune and Covidex to solicit funding from Ministry of Science, Technology and Innovation,” the lawyers write.

“We deem that this is illegal and fraudulent action by the university and urge the university not to go ahead with the said action without the authorisation of our client or Prof Ogwang personally,” the lawyers add.

The National Drug Authority (NDA) recently approved the drug to be used as a supportive treatment for Covid-19.

Since then, there has been a high demand for the drug.

Last week, Daily Monitor reported that it had run out of stock in major pharmacies.

Omongole & Co. Advocates also said Prof Obua’s actions are an embarrassment to the university, and demanded that the institution ceases to involve itself in such fraudulent dealings.

The lawyers also warn that the university will pay Shs100b if they continue with their illegal actions.

“Should the university deem it fit to continue with the said illegal acts, they should be ready to be held liable for infringement of the trademarks, patents and all associated intellectual property for which Jena Herbals U Ltd will not hesitate to demand for Shs100b for unlawful use of their products,” they state.

“Take notice, therefore that the university is hereby warned and urged to immediately abandon all its plans and intentions to engage in illegal, unauthorised, negligent and all fraudulent activities using our client’s products without express permission,” they further warn.

Yet to get response

Speaking to this newspaper yesterday, Mr Richard Omongole, one of Prof Ogwang’s lawyers, said they haven’t received any response from MUST or Prof. Obua concerning their earlier letter.

Highly placed sources said the University Council chairperson, Dr Warren Namara, has taken over the matter.

Efforts to reach Prof Obua were futile as he never picked out repeated calls and he never returned them by press time.