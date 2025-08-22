Oil and gas graduates urged to uphold integrity

The Board Chairperson of the Petroleum Authority of Uganda, Ms Lynda Biribonwa, has urged graduates entering the oil and gas industry to uphold the highest standards of integrity. Speaking as guest of honour at the 6th graduation ceremony of the Institute of Petroleum Studies in Kampala on Friday, Ms Biribonwa stressed that the oil and gas sector requires incorruptible professionals because of its highly regulated nature and high stakes.

“As you enter this critical sector, the world is watching, and it’s imperative that you uphold the highest standards. The industry demands integrity, foresight, and accountability to communities, the environment, and future generations. Integrity will not only define your professional journey but also shape Uganda’s future,” she cautioned.

She also advised graduates to manage their expectations as they start their careers. “Many of us want to dive into the deep end, expecting big rewards, high-paying jobs, prestigious titles, luxurious houses and fancy cars. But success often comes quietly through small, consistent choices. You won’t make millions overnight, but with persistence and dedication, you’ll grow quietly and steadily,” she said.

Her remarks come as Uganda continues to develop its oil and gas sector in partnership with international oil companies. Over the next three years, three joint venture partners—Uganda National Oil Company (UNOC), China National Offshore Oil Corporation (CNOOC) and TotalEnergies—are expected to invest between $15 billion and $20 billion. Major projects include the East African Crude Oil Pipeline, Tilenga and Kingfisher development areas, and a new oil refinery.

Court of Appeal Judge Oscar John Kihika, who also serves as Chancellor of the Institute, urged graduates not to abandon their field of study. He said the sector offers numerous opportunities and encouraged graduates to use their skills and knowledge to innovate and solve problems.

“The statistics are impressive: about 89% of our graduates have secured employment. But don’t just read for the sake of boasting about credentials. Think critically about problems, develop innovative solutions and share your knowledge with others,” he advised.

A total of 14 students graduated with various qualifications, including Masters of Laws in Oil and Gas, Master of Business Administration in Oil and Gas, and Diploma in Oil and Gas Management. The class comprised eight males and six females. Since its inception, the Institute has graduated more than 300 students over the last six years.







