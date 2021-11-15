Prime

Oil and gas: Katureebe tasks govt to support local law firms

Retired Chief Justice Bart Katureebe. PHOTO/FILE

By  Betty Ndagire

What you need to know:

  • The former Chief Justice says government Uganda has lawyers who have amassed a wealth of experience.

Retired Chief Justice Bart Katureebe has urged government to prioritise hiring local law firms for its representation in oil and gas disputes.

