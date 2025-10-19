Oil and gas students fear for future amid Uganda’s shift to green energy

As the country prepares for its first drop next year, students pursuing careers in oil and gas are expressing concern about their future as the country pushes for a transition toward electric vehicles and renewable energy.

Students say they are unsure whether the skills they are currently acquiring in the petroleum sector will remain relevant in the coming decades.

At the Youth in Energy Conference 2025 organized by French oil giant Total Energies EP, Ms Ruth Nabanja, an oil and gas student at Kyambogo University, challenged the government on its plans for young professionals in the sector.

“What plan does the government have for us? At one conference, a government official said that by 2030 all vehicles would be 100 percent electric. I first laughed because I wondered: where is the oil and gas sector going?” she asked on October 18, 2025.

Nabanja added: “Where do you expect young people like us to go? You are telling us to transition, but why are we acquiring skills in oil and gas if we are supposed to drop them?”

Also Marvin Mugumbe, a Bachelor of Science in Petroleum Science and Production student at King Caesar University, raised concerns over the lack of practical skilling opportunities in private universities. He noted that many students are eager to gain hands-on experience and contribute meaningfully to Uganda’s energy sector.

“Everything at private universities shows that students are ready to learn. Please skill us. We are ready to contribute,” he said.

Responding to these concerns, Peter Mulisa, Chief Legal and Corporate Affairs Officer at the Uganda National Oil Company (UNOC), reassured students that oil and gas will remain a major part of the global energy mix for decades.

“We must look at the past. Based on the history of energy transitions, oil and gas remain the biggest contributors to the world’s primary energy mix. This is not ending tomorrow, not in 20 years, not even in 50,” he said.

Mr Mulisa clarified that the goal of the energy transition is carbon neutrality, not the elimination of fossil fuels. “The petroleum and gas industry will continue to operate, but with a focus on sustainability. We need to manage greenhouse gas emissions and address climate challenges without destroying the industry,” he explained.

He also highlighted international initiatives, including those led by the International Labour Organization (ILO), aimed at repurposing oil and gas skills for emerging sectors within the energy transition.

“By repurposing, I mean applying these skills to new industries that will emerge. No skill should be left unutilized. Reserve geologists, petroleum engineers, and other professionals can transfer their expertise to other sectors. There is funding and global support to ensure this transition succeeds,” Mr Mulisa said.